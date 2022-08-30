Boston Uprising parts ways with head coach Lori ahead of Summer Showdown main event

The Boston Uprising has parted ways with head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun after a particularly trying period in the Overwatch League team’s season. This news comes just after assistant coach Dennis “Barroi” Matz left the team last week.

The Uprising is now left with just one coach in Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman, who until now served as the assistant coach. Upon Lori’s departure, Ascoft will take over the position of head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. It is unclear if the Uprising will look for another coach to help with the rest of the season.

Thank you @tmddnr145 for all of the hard work you have put in during your tenure as Head Coach. Good luck in the future Lori. #BostonUp pic.twitter.com/dZIHEQdrNR — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) August 30, 2022

Lori has served on the Uprising coaching staff since the beginning of the season, and he was signed during the 2021-2022 offseason. The Uprising was his first Overwatch League team. He started his coaching career in 2018 with Mono Frog and worked with a few teams before making it up to the OWL. He coached for South Korean team World Game Star Phoenix and Eternal Academy prior to his signing with the Uprising.

The 2022 season for the Uprising hasn’t been promising. At time of writing, the team is in 10th place in the West region and is not likely to make it to the Summer Showdown main event with a 1-4 record so far in the tournament. Their map differential puts them in 12th place out of 13 for the qualifiers in the Summer Showdown.

This staff adjustment also comes at a time when the league is bleeding players and coaches due to a lack of trust in the Overwatch League. There has been no word from the team on whether it will search for another coach to help with the rest of the season.