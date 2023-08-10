Blizzard finally squashes bug that’s plagued Kiriko mains in Overwatch 2’s season 6 update

For Kiriko mains in Overwatch 2, patience has finally been rewarded with some significant changes to the mobile healer in the latest season six update. In particular, her Swift Step ability has “received a lot of love” and most importantly a lot of relief from bugs.

In the season six patch today, Blizzard resolved some major buggy issues that have been affecting Kiriko, including her ally targeting and some visual changes. But the biggest bug fix for her has been the improvements made to her Swift Step ability.

Lots of good stuff in these patch notes but I wanted to call attention to two specific things:



First, Kiriko's Swift Step has received a lot of love this season. Thank you for your patience, Kiriko mains. 🙏



Going forward, “Swift Step should more consistently keep Kiriko inside map bounds” and should result in less instances of her getting stuck inside walls and other parts of the environment when she teleports. Additionally, the bug that caused Kiriko not to teleport towards her target while she’s on a moving platform has been resolved.

These fixes have been a long time coming. Players have been routinely complaining about serious bugs affecting Kiriko and her Swift Step particularly for months now. Not only was Swift Step not teleporting Kiriko toward allies at an alarmingly consistent rate, but it was sending her off the map, into walls, and even into the void below every map. On top of losing a team member, the ally she was flying towards doesn’t get the heals they need.

Hopefully this means Kiriko mains can once again be viable in season six, but the bug fixes aren’t the only changes she’s getting. The Protection Suzu no longer knocks back enemies and only heals for 40 points instead of 50, but it heals an additional 40 health points when cleansing a negative affect. The Kunai damage had gone up from 40 to 45, but the crit damage multiplier has been reduced from 3x to 2.5x.

