Best Overwatch 2 1v1 Arena codes

Overwatch 2’s workshop maps let players get creative with all Blizzard has to offer. Gamers can delicately craft arenas for a competitive thrill ride or design their Tinder-like dating experience, all searching for their Junker Queen.

However, dominating your friend in a one-vs-one shootout is why you’re here. For those competitive gamers, you can even invite previous toxic teammates to prove that you’re not the reason the team lost. I’m always down for a one-vs-one, it fills me with nostalgic memories of playing Rust on MW2 (2009), and even if I lose, I’ve had a good time—not that I ever lose.

Either way, playing one-vs-one is a great method for improving your aim. Use it to practice as many heroes as you can to improve your overall gameplay. It’s an incredibly effective way to improve your spray for heroes like Soldier: 76 and to even practice some of your abilities.

After a bit of practice, you’ll be climbing ranks in no time.

Best Overwatch 2 1v1 Map Codes

To get yourself into these lobbies, you’ll have to navigate your Overwatch 2 menu.

Head to “Play”.

Locate “Custom Games” and enter.

Click the orange “Create” button near the top right of your screen.

Then go to “Settings”.

Under “Summary”, there’ll be a button with an arrow pointing down called “Import Code”.

Click that and copy one of the codes below.

Press “OK”.

The Overwatch 2 Custom Game Settings Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once that’s done, you’ll exit settings and join whatever necessary team and click start. Feel free to mess around with some of the settings. Below, we’ve included a few quick-start codes with preset variables:

6EGNW : Tracer one-vs-one

: Tracer one-vs-one 65FZY : Widowmaker one-vs-one

: Widowmaker one-vs-one TXCXX : One-vs-one

: One-vs-one METDP: One-vs-One

Overwatch 2 workshop maps are created from time to time. We’ll update the list when we find more OW2 creative maps.

