The Overwatch team has released a new Brigitte skin, and in order to get it, fans will have to gift three subscriptions to a listed partner beginning Wednesday.

In order to participate, you’ll need to gift three subs to one of the Twitch streamers on this list, and then you will receive a code that you can redeem. The campaign beings June 29 at 1pm CT until July 20 and 1pm CT. The skin will unlock immediately once the code is redeemed.

Rally to me!



Gift three subscriptions to your favorite participating @Twitch streamer to unlock Medic Brigitte (Legendary), June 29 – July 19.



👀 Learn more https://t.co/PecIHjZbU6 pic.twitter.com/k9mdLlnPcF — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 27, 2022

All streamers participating in the Overwatch x Twitch Support a Streamer Event

Mr. X

Jaws

LemonKiwi

LegDay

Nekkra

Achilios

VikkiKitty

Kimjaewon

Mirage

Naunlbo

Enyung

Cheomyeom

Woogying

Sisime

Kimtongsoo

YBT

Themarinekr

Ryujehong

Geguri

Leetaejun

Arrge

GetQuakedOn

Vale

BroYouWack

Metro

Beaver

leveluplifting

Somjuu

Potxeca

cloakzy

Crazy Slick

ConnorEatsPants

Disguised Toast

Guru

svb

Sooshi

AceofSpaces

Danteh

august

Merciful

Somnus

Anaee

JoystickOW

Skiesti

Niandra

KristenRae

echoflex

Dullachann

Beyaca

SubenSargasm

AVRL

Phyerx

Emiliath

thexboxlucio

Deku

kabaji

Ellohime

Supertf

It Me JP

Noko

Gale Adelade

strippin

Jay3

Yuuie

Fitzyhere

chipsa

SaltyPhish

Jake

ta1yo

Yeatle

Fareeha

ovileemay

Aspen

Alanzoka

El Ded

JackFrags

Asmongold

imaqtpie

Pow3r

Locklear

Dyrus

Fextralife

LuLuLuvley

A_Seagull

FaZe Mongraal

LORDENZO

NateHill

JSmooth

nmplol

OnScreen

T-Pain

AverageJonas

mendo

Tuonto

XQC

DaFran

Emongg

Nephtunie

Alphacast

Kephrii

SPYGEA

adepththebest

P3wnyhof

ml7

W_NTED

One_Shot_Gurl

KarQ

Flats

Eskay

Taiga Kishi

Big Cheese Kit

Eviltoaster

Warn

Violet

Delrith

FDGod

Sunshinebread

FindingKyKy

Kragie

Oasis

Overpowered

Bus

OWGrandma

DominoJack

PeterParkTV

cuppcaake

Custa

EeveeA

QueenE

ANS

Carpe

Poko

WhoRU

Patiphan

Fleta

FunnyAstro

Profit

Architect

Soe

Danny

Reinforce

Uber

Hyotube

jjonak

Hoshizora

Tyr0din

Frogger

Bazzagazza

Crayator

Nitrao

Toniki

TQQ

Chihiro Yuki

Ratna Petit

The full list of participants including their Twitch links, how to participate, and FAQ can be found on the Blizzard website.