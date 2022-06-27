The Overwatch team has released a new Brigitte skin, and in order to get it, fans will have to gift three subscriptions to a listed partner beginning Wednesday.
In order to participate, you’ll need to gift three subs to one of the Twitch streamers on this list, and then you will receive a code that you can redeem. The campaign beings June 29 at 1pm CT until July 20 and 1pm CT. The skin will unlock immediately once the code is redeemed.
All streamers participating in the Overwatch x Twitch Support a Streamer Event
- Mr. X
- Jaws
- LemonKiwi
- LegDay
- Nekkra
- Achilios
- VikkiKitty
- mendo
- XQC
- DaFran
- Emongg
The full list of participants including their Twitch links, how to participate, and FAQ can be found on the Blizzard website.