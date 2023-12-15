‘Tis the season for joy, good tidings, snowballs, and new skins. Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland seasonal event is bringing new legendary skins for a number of heroes.

The highlight of the pack is definitely Mercy’s new legendary skin, which was originally teased several years ago in some very popular artwork that Overwatch posted on Twitter. “Jingle Belle” Mercy is the belle of the ball, sure, but there are other legendaries that players will be hunting down during this limited-time event as well.

Here’s everything we know about Overwatch 2’s new legendary skins in Winter Wonderland 2023.

Overwatch 2: New legendary skins in Winter Wonderland 2023

Formalwear Tracer

Always adorable. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer’s new skin has her looking as cute as ever in formal attire, black gloves, some some adorable earrings. This skin will become available in the shop sometime during Winter Wonderland.

Jingle Belle Mercy

There she is. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is the one you’ve been waiting for. Jingle Belle Mercy has arrived after two years of hype, and she’ll be coming to the in-game shop sometime during the Winter Wonderland event. Make sure to check the shop each week.

Winter Jammies Illari

Comfy cozy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Illari, suited in her cutest pajamas for the holiday season, can be earned as part of the Winter Fair Event Pass in Overwatch 2. Players who purchase the premium version of the pass can claim three legendary skins, and Illari is included in this package.

Formalwear Sojourn

A sleek look. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sojourn is arriving to class up the joint in her sleek, subtle formal design, complete with white pants and dress shoes. She just looks so classy.

Formalwear Baptiste

Very classy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Baptiste skin is available through Winter Wonderland’s Winter Fair Event Pass in 2023. It’s a free reward that can be earned by redeeming this or Cassidy’s skin, but both can be earned by purchasing the premium version of the pass for 500 Overwatch Coins.

Formalwear Cassidy

He’s your holiday huckleberry. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like Baptiste, this skin is unlocked via the Winter Fair Event Pass during Winter Wonderland. Players only need to play games to earn enough tickets to unlock the skin.

Wrapping Paper Reinhardt

He’s wrapped and ready to roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s Reinhardt, wrapped in wrapping paper. You get what you get and you don’t get upset. He can be earned as part of the Winter Fair Event Pass.

Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland 2023 event kicks off on Dec. 19.