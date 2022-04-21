All changes to DPS heroes in the Overwatch 2 beta

DPS had the biggest shakeup of all of the roles.

The DPS category for the Overwatch 2 beta received one of the biggest overhauls in the game. With 17 heroes in the category, there are bound to be major changes to some of the DPS heroes going into the beta.

Seventeen DPS heroes may seem off since Sojourn was added to the game, but one of the most glaring changes players will notice is Doomfist’s move into the tank role. With Sojourn added, the DPS category still holds 17 heroes in it.

Ashe, Echo, Genji, Hanzo, Junkrat, Pharah, Reaper, Soldier 76, Symmetra, Torbjorn, Tracer and Widowmaker all have the same abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta they had in Overwatch. There may be stat differences that carried over to tweak the heroes, but without patch notes detailing exactly the changes that were made, it’s hard to tell which heroes were given stat buffs or nerfs.

Sojourn is a new hero in the DPS pool, and she will be a danger to enemies when in the hands of a good player. She has a Railgun that has a primary fire that shoots projectiles, which charges her secondary fire, a high-impact shot that consumes that stored energy. The secondary shot can be incredibly deadly if she lands a headshot on a squishy player such as Tracer or Zenyatta, killing them instantly with only about an 85-percent charge.

All roles received a new passive ability in addition to any changes made to their kits. DPS heroes got a passive ability for their role that gives them increased movement speed.

More on Sojourn’s kit and all of the changes to existing heroes’ kits can be found below.

Bastion

Weapon:

Old: Configuration: Sentry—”Immobile with a powerful rotary cannon.”

New: Configuration: Assault—”A slow-moving tank with a powerful rotary cannon.”

Ultimate:

Old: Configuration: Tank—”Mobile with a powerful cannon.”

New: Configuration: Artillery—”Become immobile and fire up to three powerful artillery shells.”

Right Click:

Old: Self-repair—”Hold to heal yourself.”

New: A-36 Tactical Grenade—”Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground.”

Cassidy

E

Old: Flashbang—”Stun enemies in front of you.”

New: Magnetic Grenade—”Throw a short range grenade that homes in on nearby enemies and deals additional damage if it sticks to them.”

Mei

Weapon: Endothermic Blaster

Old: “Short-range spray that freezes.”

New: “Short-rage spray that slows enemies.”

Sombra

Ultimate: EMP

Old: “Hack enemies and destroy enemy shields and barriers around you.”

New: “Deals damage equal to 40 percent of all nearby enemies’ health, hacking them and destroying barriers around you.”

Right Click: Hack

Old: “Hold to hack. Hacked enemies cannot use abilities. Hacked health packs spawn faster but can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.”

New: “Hold to hack. Hacked enemies cannot use abilities briefly and can be seen through walls. Hacked health packs spawn faster but can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.”

Passive: Opportunist

Old: “You detect critically injured enemies through walls.”

New: “You detect critically injured enemies through walls, and deal 40% more damage to hacked enemies.”

Sojourn

Weapon: Railgun

Primary fire: “Rapid firing projectiles that generate energy on hit.”

Secondary fire: “High impact shot that consumes stored energy.”

Ultimate

Overclock: “Railgun energy auto-charges for a short duration and shots pierce enemies.”

E

Disruptor Shot: “Launch an energy burst that snares and deals damages to enemies within it.”

Left Shift

Power Slide: “Ground slide that can cancel into a jump.”