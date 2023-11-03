2023 Overwatch World Cup: Standings, scores, streams, and more

Which country will emerge as Overwatch 2's best?

The return of the Overwatch World Cup is here, with 2023 marking the first worldwide competition in nearly five years. Plenty of matches will determine who wins it all and wins the crown of best country at Overwatch 2 live at BlizzCon 2023.

Here are all the scores and standings for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, as well as the rewards for taking out the worldwide celebration of Overwatch 2.

The event—from group stages to grand finals—runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 live at BlizzCon in the Anaheim Convention Center. The group stage was without a crowd, but the knockouts are live as BlizzCon’s opening ceremony begins.

2023 Overwatch World Cup: Results, standings, streams, and more

Group Stage (Oct. 29 to Nov. 1)

The group stage for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup saw two groups of four battle in a round-robin format. Group stage matches stretched from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, with two teams from each group making their way to the knockout stages. Group stage matches were best-of-three series, while knockout stage matches were best-of-five.

Group A

Team / Ranking Wins Losses Status South Korea 3 0 Playoffs Finland 2 1 Playoffs Colombia 1 2 Eliminated Mexico 0 3 Eliminated

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Finland 2-0 Mexico

South Korea 2-0 Columbia

Thursday, Oct. 30

Columbia 2-1 Mexico

Friday, Oct. 31

Finland 2-0 Columbia

South Korea 2-0 Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 1

South Korea 2-1 Finland

Group B

United Kingdom

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Oct. 29 matches: United Kingdom 2-0 Canada, Australia 2-0 Brazil

Oct. 30 match: Canada 2-0 Australia

Oct. 31 matches: Canada 2-0 Brazil, United Kingdom 2-0 Australia

Nov. 1 match: United Kingdom 2-0 Brazil

United Kingdom (3-0) and Canada (2-1) qualify to the knockouts. Australia (1-2) and Brazil (0-3) are eliminated.

Group C

China

Spain

Hong Kong

Thailand

Oct. 29 match: Thailand 2-0 Hong Kong

Oct. 30 matches: Spain 2-0 Thailand, China 2-0 Hong Kong

Oct. 31 match: China 2-0 Spain

Nov. 1 matches: Spain 2-0 Hong Kong, China 2-0 Thailand

China (3-0) and Spain (2-1) qualify to the knockouts. Thailand (1-2) and Hong Kong (0-3) are eliminated.

Group D

United States

Saudi Arabia

France

Japan

Oct. 29 match: Japan 2-0 France

Oct. 30 matches: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Japan, United States 2-1 France

Oct. 31 match: Saudi Arabia 2-0 United States

Nov. 1 matches: Saudi Arabia 2-0 France, United States 2-0 Japan

Saudi Arabia (3-0) and United States (2-1) qualify to the knockouts. Japan (1-2) and France (0-3) are eliminated.

Playoffs (Nov. 3 to 4)

The Groups Stage is done and dusted – now all that's left is to crown a champion 🏆



Your top 8 teams are ready to duke it out for the #OWWC2023 title. Who's taking the gold this weekend? pic.twitter.com/dY1nkLFwwA — Overwatch Path to Pro (@owpathtopro) November 2, 2023

With eight teams left, the tournament shifts into a single-elimination bracket, with the only lower bracket match determining which team gets third-place. With one off-day between the group stage and knockout stage, the playoffs go from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4.

Quarterfinals

All of these matches took place on Nov. 3. The final maps of the South Korea versus Canada match were not broadcast due to the BlizzCon opening ceremony starting simultaneously.

11:30am CT: South Korea 3-1 Canada

South Korea win map one on Lijiang Tower, 2-0.

Canada win map two on Blizzard World, 5-4.

South Korea win map three on New Junk City, 3-0.

South Korea win map four on New Queen Street, 128.09 to 41.04.

South Korea progress to semifinals, Canada is eliminated.

3pm CT: China 3-0 United States

China win map one on Lijiang Tower, 2-1.

China win map two on Midtown, 1-0.

China win map three on New Junk City, 3-1.

China progress to semifinals, United States is eliminated.

5:15pm CT: Finland 3-0 United Kingdom

Finland win map one on Lijiang Tower, 2-0.

Finland win map two on Midtown, 3-1.

Finland win map three on Suravasa, 3-0.

Finland progress to semifinals, United Kingdom is elminiated.

6:45pm CT: Saudi Arabia vs. Spain

Winner goes to semifinals, loser eliminated

Championship Saturday

The 2023 Overwatch World Cup semifinals, third-place playoff, and grand final take place on the final day of the event—Saturday, Nov. 4—in descending order.

12:30pm CT: South Korea vs. China

Winner progresses to the grand final, loser goes to the third-place match.

2:15pm CT: Finland vs. Winner Saudi Arabia/Spain

Winner progresses to the grand final, loser goes to the third-place match.

5:15pm CT: Third-place Match

Winner finishes the tournament in third place, loser eliminated in fourth place.

6:45pm CT: Grand Final

2023 Overwatch World Cup standings and rewards

Unlike other Overwatch competitive events, the prize pool for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup was crowdfunded by cosmetics from Overwatch 2. Due to this, the exact number of money that each team will get will not be official until the Grand Finals begin.

However, a percentage of the prize pool has been determined, and Blizzard announced on the first day of BlizzCon that $500,000 USD has already been raised.