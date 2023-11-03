2023 Overwatch World Cup: Standings, scores, streams, and more

The return of the Overwatch World Cup is here, with 2023 marking the first worldwide competition in nearly five years. Plenty of matches will determine who wins it all and wins the crown of best country at Overwatch 2 live at BlizzCon 2023.
Here are all the scores and standings for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, as well as the rewards for taking out the worldwide celebration of Overwatch 2.
The event—from group stages to grand finals—runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 live at BlizzCon in the Anaheim Convention Center. The group stage was without a crowd, but the knockouts are live as BlizzCon’s opening ceremony begins.
2023 Overwatch World Cup: Results, standings, streams, and more
Group Stage (Oct. 29 to Nov. 1)
The group stage for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup saw two groups of four battle in a round-robin format. Group stage matches stretched from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, with two teams from each group making their way to the knockout stages. Group stage matches were best-of-three series, while knockout stage matches were best-of-five.
Group A
|Team / Ranking
|Wins
|Losses
|Status
|South Korea
|3
|0
|Playoffs
|Finland
|2
|1
|Playoffs
|Colombia
|1
|2
|Eliminated
|Mexico
|0
|3
|Eliminated
Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Finland 2-0 Mexico
- South Korea 2-0 Columbia
Thursday, Oct. 30
- Columbia 2-1 Mexico
Friday, Oct. 31
- Finland 2-0 Columbia
- South Korea 2-0 Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 1
- South Korea 2-1 Finland
Group B
- United Kingdom
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
Oct. 29 matches: United Kingdom 2-0 Canada, Australia 2-0 Brazil
Oct. 30 match: Canada 2-0 Australia
Oct. 31 matches: Canada 2-0 Brazil, United Kingdom 2-0 Australia
Nov. 1 match: United Kingdom 2-0 Brazil
United Kingdom (3-0) and Canada (2-1) qualify to the knockouts. Australia (1-2) and Brazil (0-3) are eliminated.
Group C
- China
- Spain
- Hong Kong
- Thailand
Oct. 29 match: Thailand 2-0 Hong Kong
Oct. 30 matches: Spain 2-0 Thailand, China 2-0 Hong Kong
Oct. 31 match: China 2-0 Spain
Nov. 1 matches: Spain 2-0 Hong Kong, China 2-0 Thailand
China (3-0) and Spain (2-1) qualify to the knockouts. Thailand (1-2) and Hong Kong (0-3) are eliminated.
Group D
- United States
- Saudi Arabia
- France
- Japan
Oct. 29 match: Japan 2-0 France
Oct. 30 matches: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Japan, United States 2-1 France
Oct. 31 match: Saudi Arabia 2-0 United States
Nov. 1 matches: Saudi Arabia 2-0 France, United States 2-0 Japan
Saudi Arabia (3-0) and United States (2-1) qualify to the knockouts. Japan (1-2) and France (0-3) are eliminated.
Playoffs (Nov. 3 to 4)
With eight teams left, the tournament shifts into a single-elimination bracket, with the only lower bracket match determining which team gets third-place. With one off-day between the group stage and knockout stage, the playoffs go from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4.
Quarterfinals
All of these matches took place on Nov. 3. The final maps of the South Korea versus Canada match were not broadcast due to the BlizzCon opening ceremony starting simultaneously.
11:30am CT: South Korea 3-1 Canada
- South Korea win map one on Lijiang Tower, 2-0.
- Canada win map two on Blizzard World, 5-4.
- South Korea win map three on New Junk City, 3-0.
- South Korea win map four on New Queen Street, 128.09 to 41.04.
- South Korea progress to semifinals, Canada is eliminated.
3pm CT: China 3-0 United States
- China win map one on Lijiang Tower, 2-1.
- China win map two on Midtown, 1-0.
- China win map three on New Junk City, 3-1.
- China progress to semifinals, United States is eliminated.
5:15pm CT: Finland 3-0 United Kingdom
- Finland win map one on Lijiang Tower, 2-0.
- Finland win map two on Midtown, 3-1.
- Finland win map three on Suravasa, 3-0.
- Finland progress to semifinals, United Kingdom is elminiated.
6:45pm CT: Saudi Arabia vs. Spain
- Winner goes to semifinals, loser eliminated
Championship Saturday
The 2023 Overwatch World Cup semifinals, third-place playoff, and grand final take place on the final day of the event—Saturday, Nov. 4—in descending order.
12:30pm CT: South Korea vs. China
- Winner progresses to the grand final, loser goes to the third-place match.
2:15pm CT: Finland vs. Winner Saudi Arabia/Spain
- Winner progresses to the grand final, loser goes to the third-place match.
5:15pm CT: Third-place Match
- Winner finishes the tournament in third place, loser eliminated in fourth place.
6:45pm CT: Grand Final
2023 Overwatch World Cup standings and rewards
Unlike other Overwatch competitive events, the prize pool for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup was crowdfunded by cosmetics from Overwatch 2. Due to this, the exact number of money that each team will get will not be official until the Grand Finals begin.
However, a percentage of the prize pool has been determined, and Blizzard announced on the first day of BlizzCon that $500,000 USD has already been raised.
|Result
|Team
|Reward
|First
|TBD
|25 percent
|Second
|TBD
|10 percent
|Third
|TBD
|Eight percent
|Fourth
|TBD
|Six percent
|Fifth
|Canada, United States, United Kingdom, TBD
|Three percent
|Ninth
|Columbia, Australia, Thailand, Japan
|1.5 percent
|13th
|Mexico, Brazil, Hong Kong, France
|1.5 percent