Oceania’s gaming community bands together to fundraise for Australian bushfire victims

As raging fires burn across two Australian states, thousands upon thousands have been displaced and many have had to watch their homes be destroyed in some of the fiercest fires Australia has ever seen. Emergency services are scrambling to put out over eighty fires, some fifty of which are uncontained, and aid is sorely needed. In a remarkable display of generosity, some of that aid is coming from the streamers and content creators as well as the esports teams and journalists that all call Australia home. Donations are pouring in to the new Gamer Aid Australia campaign, a campaign intent on bringing together the Australian gaming community for a greater cause.



That all started, according to campaign co-creator Aiden “Ayekay” Hiko, while he was eating breakfast and looking out off my balcony at the smoke thinking “about how grateful I am to not be stuck in a fire zone and about all the catastrophic warnings that had been released the day or two before” Then he started thinking about how communities always come together in times of need and would love to see something like the St Jude’s charity streams, but for Australians.



So he put out a tweet.



Aiden ‘Ayekay’ Hiko #GamerAid2019 on Twitter I wonder, could we get some huge charity streams going to support those being impacted by the bushfires? Looking at you @Misfits @TheClickCrew @gotogame @Twitch_ANZ @ChiefsESC – I’m also down for it. There are people losing everything. Why not have some fun and give back.

The response was massive, as many put up their hands to contribute their time and energy to bring this to life. Chief among those was Snowball Esports owner Joshua “Swifty” Swift, who immediately set up a website and Twitter page for the campaign. “I thought for sure we could be doing more. At the very least bring awareness and eyes to the disasters with the reach of some of the creators we have in the space” Swift said on joining the campaign. Alongside Hiko, he has been working quickly to get Gamer Aid Australia up and running and to as many people as possible.



It’s certainly worked. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe set up by the pair has already brought in over $3000 worth of donations, with local esports teams, streamers and news sites all contributing to the page, set up on behalf of the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief Fund. That’s already $3000 going to people that need support right now, and it certainly won’t end there. According to Hiko, the campaign has multiple activations planned and partners to be announced in the coming days. With every single cent raised going into the campaign, this effort looks set to make a huge difference to those in need.



When asked about the response they’ve received, both Hiko and Swift agreed that the community engagement and willingness to help has been overwhelming. Swift also made sure to note that “The onus now falls on us, we’re going to put out as many resources as possible and start working through talking with the many sponsors and partners who have reached out in support”. The pair, along with everyone else involved, want to make it as easy as possible for content creators, especially to raise further awareness and in turn money for the victims of the fires devastating our country at the moment.



While events like these are more common in other parts of the world, this a phenomenal effort from the relatively small Australian gaming community (compared to communities in the US or Europe). Many streamers have dedicated incoming donations towards Gamer Aid Australia, so if there is ever a time to look at the streamers and content creators that the Land Down Under has to offer, it’s now. This doesn’t have to be something isolated to Australia, as we often see the aforementioned St Jude’s streams or Games Done Quick being contributed to by people across the globe.



As these fires burn their way across Australia, those affected can rest easier knowing that one more group is doing their best to help them in their time of need.

If you’re interested in contributing to the cause, reach out to @GamerAidAUS on Twitter or at their website here.

