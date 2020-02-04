Chiefs Esports enters 3-year partnership with Bond University

One of Australia’s premier teams, Chiefs Esports Club, introduced a new education partnership with Bond University earlier today.

Pitched as a “first of its kind alliance within the esports’ ANZ region,” the three-year partnership between Chiefs and Bond aims to improve understanding of the esports landscape within the region and develop the domestic esports industry.

The Chiefs on Twitter 🎓 + 🎮 We are incredibly excited to announce our 3 year partnership with @BondUniversity. Bond University is now The Chiefs’ exclusive education partner. Read >> https://t.co/j297kDW304

While working together, Chiefs and Bond University will develop an educational framework that will cover all aspects of the esports pathway, as well as identify new ways to progress in the industry.

“It is great to be able to partner with an institution such as Bond University whose outlook and optimism for the growth of esports and gaming in Australia closely aligns to our own,” Chiefs CEO Nick Bobir said. “Through this partnership, we look to be able to provide growth and education pathways for the wider esports and gaming community.”

Garry Nucifora, the executive director of sport at Bond University, expects the partnership will work toward providing an esports hub that offers credible experience and expert guidance. It seems the plan is to offer more to players than just a place to play and compete in their favorite games.

“Having the Chiefs’ expertise in helping us develop our esports landscape at Bond University is really advantageous,” Nucifora said. “This is just the beginning of where we want to take esports. We want to be able to say come to Bond University and we’ll teach you about the business of esports.”

The career pathways available to esports competitors after the end of their competitive careers aren’t always clear. Education partnerships like this allow players to perfect their craft and be educated enough to maximize their longevity in the industry.