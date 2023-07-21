How to claim all Pikmin 4 demo rewards

If you happened to play the Pikmin 4 demo and get far enough in the short allotted time, Nintendo will provide you with a few small items to help you kickstart your adventure to save Captain Olimar.

In truth, the stuff you get is nothing amazing or special or really warranted playing the demo in the first place but it’s still nice to have a few extra items to help you along your way.

When players do purchase the game and start playing though, they might feel a little disgruntled. After all the game doesn’t exactly tell you what, or where, these demo items are or how to get them and it can make you feel like you received nothing at all in the end.

But fear not, because they do exist. They are just hidden away in a specific pouch for you to discover in your own time.

How to get your Pikmin 4 demo rewards

So long as you have completed the demo, you will get your demo rewards as soon as you buy the game. You will be given the option to continue progress where you left off and if you agree, you will be rewarded with five Bomb Rocks.

These Bomb Rocks can be found at any time by holding down the Y button and looking into your pack. From there you can select the Bomb Rock item and it will equip your character while you’re out on an adventure.

You can then unequip the Bomb Rock by pressing the L or R button to change back to your Pikmin.

