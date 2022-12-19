XSET exits Siege but reloads with Rocket League and more ‘new esports teams’ in 2023

XSET is officially stepping back from Rainbow Six Siege as a whole, the organization announced today. But the org is in the midst of preparing for 2023 with potentially a new Rocket League team, its freshly signed Apex Legends roster, and three “new esports teams.”

The organization will officially move on from its Siege roster, a North American/Brazilian hybrid competing in the North American League, as well as its current North American Rocket League roster. While the organization is currently in the process of “exploring” a new Rocket League team, XSET is leaving Siege altogether.

This departure from Siege could be due to the upcoming changes to the Rainbow Six Esports Global Circuit, which include a shift to a closed North American league starting in 2023. Siege has arguably been one of XSET’s most successful avenues when it comes to winning in esports; its roster during 2022 qualified for both Majors as well as the Siege Invitational scheduled for February 2023.

With this move, the number of titles XSET competes in grows shorter, for now. Over just the past few months, the organization has parted ways with both its VALORANT main roster and Game Changers roster following XSET missing out on VCT partnership for 2023. During the summer, the team also saw its entire Halo roster depart. Currently, the organization only operates active rosters in Apex and Splitgate, but that’s clearly set to change in 2023.

It’s unclear currently whether these three “new esports teams” will be in esports XSET has or hasn’t competed in yet.

At the beginning of December, former XSET co-founder Marco Mereu founded and launched his own organization in M80, signing a competitive NA VALORANT roster to compete in NA Challengers for 2023.

XSET, a relatively newer face in esports, was founded originally in July 2020 by Mereu and former FaZe executives. Despite a small number of active esports rosters, XSET still fields an impressive number of streamers and content creators, including a handful of mainstream sports stars and musicians. The organization has also previously competed in titles like Fortnite, CS:GO, and others.