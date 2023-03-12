VALORANT’s community manager reveals the upcoming fixes for Gekko in patch 6.05

Jo-Ellen Aragon, VALORANT’s community manager took to Reddit to explain the upcoming 6.05 patch. Coming on with various audio and VFX improvements to Gekko alongside a functional change to his Q and a small performance update.

As expected, the new Agent is the main focus of the upcoming VALORANT patch, both in the gameplay and the audiovisual department. Most importantly, Wingman’s Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved so that it can target higher locations. Once the patch is live, Mosh Pit (C)’s explosions shouldn’t sound so same-y, and the Agent Select screen should handle Gekko better, too.

The full patch notes, courtesy of Jo-Ellen’s Reddit post, are as follows:

Agent updates

Gekko

Wingman’s (Q) Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved in order to target higher locations.

Audio Improvements

Added audio variations for Mosh Pit’s (C) explosions

Audio improvements for Dizzy’s (E) plasma blasts, which will help you easily identify if it’s flying towards you or towards an ally while in the air

VFX Improvements

Added VFX to when Gekko is reclaiming an orb, as well as when the globule reclaim is complete

Improved visuals for enemy creature globules

Improved performance in Agent Select

Performance updates

Added “CPU Wait GPU Time” metric to performance settings in order to help players track when their machines are Render Thread bound

No mention has been made of Gekko’s low-res UI portrait, but this is more than likely just a matter of time judging by the similar rollouts for Fade and Chamber in the past.

The public beta environment (PBE) for this patch opened on March 10 and is set to close on March 13. The PBE for the 6.05 patch is slated to start on March 16, with the 6.07 patch’s PBE period beginning on March 31. Further dates and information are available in the tweet below:

The public beta environment tests take place on the weekends, closing on next Monday at around 11:00 am PDT. Currently, only selected players (who play in the North American region, where most of the developers are located, so as to avoid latency issues and to limit costs) can partake in these testing periods. If you’re interested, you can apply for the PBE here. Keep in mind that you will need a separate client to play, should you get invited to participate!