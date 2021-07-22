Twitch changes subscription prices for Asia-Pacific countries

Twitch is set to introduce new prices for subscriptions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, including Australia, New Zealand, China, and Korea, in the coming weeks.

The price for a tier-one subscription in Australia will go from $8.99 AUD to $7.99 AUD (approximately $6.63 to $5.90 today) and it will decrease from $9.99 NZD to $7.99 NZD in New Zealand (roughly $6.96 to $5.57 today). In China, it’ll go from $4.99 to just $2.99 and the subscription will cost 5,000 KRW instead of 6,600 KRW in Korea (approximately $5.74 to $4.35 today). Although we only highlighted four countries, the subscription fee will be cheaper in all 46 APAC countries where Twitch is implementing changes.

Local Priced Subs for a bunch of countries in the coming week(s).



Australia $8.99 to $7.99 AUD.

New Zealand $9.99 to $7.99 NZD.

Malaysia 20.99 to 7.99 MYR.



A list of all other APAC countries and their upcoming price changes.#TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/efLuvog00a — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) July 22, 2021

These price changes come after Twitch decided to set individual prices for subs in certain parts of the world to make it more affordable for fans to subscribe to their favorite streamer. Twitch subscriptions are a monthly payment made to partners and affiliates as a way for viewers to support them and it’s one of the most popular ways to make money on the platform. A subscription rewards users with some perks that range from exclusive emotes to advantages in giveaways promoted by the streamer.

“As part of our efforts to help creators build and grow their communities worldwide, the following countries will get subscription price adjustments as a part of Local Subscription Pricing,” Twitch’s official website reads. “The prices listed below are Tier 1 subscription prices on web, and are listed in the currently supported currencies. You can learn more by going to our Local Subscription Pricing article. Subscriptions are governed by Twitch’s Terms of Sale, and prices are subject to change.”

The price changes aren’t restricted to only APAC countries and will also be implemented in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.