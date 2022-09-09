The deepest end: Splatoon 3 streamer gets rolled in first ranked match by NA’s top squad

That's not the team you want to run into right out of the gate.

Splatoon streamer Magic8Ball ventured into ranked games in the recently released Splatoon 3, only to immediately run into arguably North America’s best Splatoon team, Starburst, in his first match.

Splatoon hosts a niche yet active esports scene, with many of its top teams boasting near-complete dominance over the title. Starburst is one of North America’s best teams, reigning as the recent 2022 Spitlands Grand Finals Champions, and are already paving the way for competitive play in Splatoon 3.

Avid Splatoon content creator Magic8Ball, like many other players who recently purchased Splatoon 3, jumped into the game’s competitive mode for his first match shortly after its release. Unlike many of his fellow ranked competitors however, Magic8Ball was immediately handed what is probably the biggest challenge in the region.

What better way to start the ranked grind than running into the North American Champions of Splatoon 3? pic.twitter.com/3HO6GMB0nn — Magic8Ball (@Magic_Octo) September 9, 2022

“Yo, I got Starburst! You’re kidding! Why?” The Splatoon streamer exclaimed upon his realization, “you’re trolling me! C’mon! That’s my first game!” After his initial shock and settling into the match-up, Magic8Ball fared well, considering the circumstances, even managing to take out one member of Starburst.

Despite his best efforts, Magic8Ball was unable to pull out a victory against the all-star squad, and Starburst ended up winning by a wide margin. Lamenting that he was randomly matched with one of the most skilled squads to ever touch Splatoon, Magic8Ball at least had a memorable opening ranked game.

On his quest to reach rank S+, Magic8Ball was stopped right after entering competitive by a massive obstacle, but one that at least provided some humor along with his loss.