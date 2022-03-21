The Xbox One X/S is home to many first-person shooters like Halo Infinite that constantly test the thumbstick precision and reaction speed of players worldwide.

With a new or older controller, you’ll be getting very familiar with your thumbsticks within a few sessions. Before you know it, the wear and tear on your sticks become an issue, and your game performance hits a snag. That’s when you need Xbox One thumb grips.

They’ll help limit unprecise aims, offer comfort for your thumbs, and shield any direct damage to your stock thumbsticks. They’ll completely change the way you play and enhance your enjoyment. To help you find options, we put together a list of some of the best Xbox One thumb grips so you can get your hands on them sooner and at an inexpensive cost.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy White for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Controller

Specifications First on our list is the KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy White thumb grips, enriched with a non-slip, proprietary rubber compound to offer excellent grip with less force. To increase accuracy, the pair of thumb grips have different heights for faster target acquisition; the grip on the right for snappy aim/camera control and the left makes character maneuvering a breeze. Also, the grips are perfect for protecting the stock thumbsticks from wear and tear, with added comfort by reducing wrist, hand, and thumb fatigue across libraries of demanding games.

AceShot Thumb Grips (8pc) for Xbox One

Specifications The AceShot Thumb Grips are ideal for FPS games on the Xbox One X/S, packaged with four convex and four concave silicone sweat-free grips. You’ll also have a handful of dynamic colors to choose from, each offering comfort and enhanced precision. Whether for heated game matches or solo experiences, you can quickly mount these thumb grips over new or worn analog thumbsticks. However, please note that they will slip off stock thumbsticks with excessive damage to them.

KontrolFreek CQC Rush for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Controller

Specifications The mid-rise KontrolFreek CQC Rush thumb grips have exceptional control and accuracy due to its expanded surface area. Its original design complements players who prefer to keep their thumbs centered, requiring less force to eliminate fatigue. Also, the soft wall around their concave thumb grips reduces accidental slips and focuses on making moment-to-moment gameplay snappy in all directions. From RPGs to sports games, their versatility will create impactful gaming experiences where accurate performance is needed.

GeekShare cat paw Xbox One controller thumb grips

Specifications If you’re in search of cute and comfortable thumb grips, the GeekShare Cat Paw grip caps are fantastic eye-catching options to complement your controller. These thumb grips are specifically compatible with Xbox One X/S and are easy to pop on stock thumbsticks. Alongside its durable, odorless silicone material, it’ll also protect analog sticks from unfortunate scratches and dirt. Out of the box, you’ll get four Cat Paw grips with multicolored pink and blue versions to mix and match.

Fosmon [Set of 4] analog stick controller performance

Specifications The Fosmon Analog Stick thumb grips are performance boosters with a clean black cosmetic look to match industry Xbox One X/S controllers. You’ll enjoy a consistent non-slip experience better than other thumb grips out there, with compatibility for standard and elite Xbox One controllers. Also, they’ll protect your stock thumbsticks from damage when the gaming gets tough. And with your purchase, you’ll gain a limited lifetime warranty that’ll cover any future issues over your four thumb grips.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Performance Kit for Xbox One and Xbox Series X Controller

Specifications Lastly, the KontrolFreek FPS Freek Galaxy Performance Kit is a superb option with mid-rise thumbsticks and foamy controller grips to heighten your gameplay experience. The ergonomic thumbsticks feature quick target acquisition and increase arc distance, improving accuracy. Also, the controller grips utilize a foamy three-layered material to create comfort and support engaging play by keeping your hands dry with its moisture absorption.

There are a lot of affordable Xbox One thumb grips out there, so we hope our list narrowed down your search. Whether you need high precision or consistent comfort, these are the best Xbox One thumb grips to level up your gameplay experience when the smallest input matters!

