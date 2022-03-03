The best part of the Nintendo Switch is its portability—which also means the Nintendo Switch is more likely to get damaged.

Just like your phone, the Switch can fall victim to scratches, spills, and cracks. A durable case is absolutely essential if you want to get the most out of your console. And given that there’s a high chance you’re probably playing something Pokémon related on the Switch anyway—whether it’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Pokémon Unite or starring as of the many Pokémon in Smash—you might as well grab one of the best Pokémon Nintendo Switch cases.

Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack Pokeball

Image via HORI

Specifications The adventure shoulder bag by HORI doesn’t just hold your Nintendo Switch but also accommodates all the gaming accessories. You can easily place your headphones, controllers, portable chargers, and more inside the two compartments. The padded shoulder strap feels comfortable. The 13” pouch is crafted from durable material and you can choose between four color variants.

Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword & Shield Hard Pouch

Image via HORI

Specifications If you’re looking for a simple, minimalistic case for your Switch, then HORI’s hard case might be a good fit. The Pokemon-themed case feels durable but weighs very little. The blue-and-red case features Pokemon from the hit video games Pokemon Sword & Shield. The inside of the pouch has a tiny pattern imprinted on it. The accessory pocket that accompanies the case can hold your game cards and other items.

Snorlax Pokemon FUNLAB Case for Switch

Image via FUNLAB

Specifications The Snorlax-inspired soft PU case by FUNLAB is a snug fit for your Nintendo Switch. You can slip your console into the pouch along with the controllers. The case has two layers of PU leather that protects your Switch. It’s slim enough to easily fit into your totes and backpacks. The magnetic snap closure makes sure that your console and its accessories stay secure. You can also slip in five game cartridges along with your Switch.

PowerA Clutch Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite – Pikachu & Eevee

Image via PowerA

Specifications “Elegance” is the best adjective that describes PowerA’s clutch case for the Nintendo Switch. This stylish pouch comes with a detachable wrist strap and magnetic snap closure. The insides are padded on both sides to hold your console and protect it from bumps. Along with the console, you can fit in up to five game cards. On the front, the clutch case sports Pikachu and Eevee. The pocket on the backside has a Poke Ball zip.

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite – Pikachu 025

Image via PowerA

Specifications True Pokemon fans will instantly fall head-over-heels for PowerA’s Pikachu case. Even with an attractive black-and-yellow color combination, the Pikachu on the front steals all the attention. The exterior feels sturdy and is crafted from a durable material. Further, the handle is rubberized to give you a firm grip. The interior is padded on two sides to hold your Switch firmly. You can carry six game cards in the protection case.

If you travel a lot, you might consider getting a lightweight case with straps or handles. If you’re more into aesthetics, then you can pick whatever case that fits your style.

