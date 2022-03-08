The Best iPhone Screen Magnifier for Gaming

Thanks to a big sharp screen and incredible performance, the Apple iPhone is one of the best phones for gaming. But if that 6.5-inch screen can’t satisfy you, an iPhone screen magnifier can make it more convenient for gaming and watching movies.

Here’s the best iPhone screen magnifiers in the market to help you choose the best one for your specific needs.

GLISTON 12″ 3D Phone Screen Enlarger

Image: GLISTON

Specifications This screen magnifier from GLISTON can project the iPhone games to a 12-inch screen with 3D capability. The screen is curved and provides a great viewing angle. Also, magnification can be adjusted between two and four times, which helps to see the details to the finest. It is compatible with a wide range of Apple iPhones, from 4 to 6.5-inch models.

Mobile Phone 3D Magnifier Projector Screen

Image: Dizaul

Specifications The Dizaul screen magnifier comes with a foldable stand to hold the phone. The stand has a wood trim, and it is available in three different sizes. Customers can also choose between five colors. Thanks to the foldable mechanism, carrying the magnifier is much easier. The company also promises a full refund if customers are not satisfied with the product.

jteman 12″ 3D Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier with Bluetooth Speaker

Image: jteman

Specifications This 12-inch screen magnifier from jteman is for professional gamers, enhancing their competitive mobile gaming experience. The most notable feature is the Bluetooth speaker that can amplify the sound. You will also have four bottoms for answering the call, adjusting the volume, or switching/pausing the music.

Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier Amplifier

Image: Anzhee

Specifications The Anzhee phone screen magnifier comes with a 3D HD curved display. Also, it has an anti-blue light filter that can protect the eyes when watching the screen for a long time. To improve the brightness and clarity of the video, the space around the magnifier is completely closed. The product is compatible with a wide range of Android and Apple devices.

12″ Phone Screen Magnifier with Bluetooth Speaker

Image: Apad

Specifications Apad knows that sound is a big part of the gaming experience. So it has launched its screen magnifier with Bluetooth speakers and some buttons for different functions. The screen is 12-inches – so it’s pretty big – and there is also a rechargeable battery with a mini power bank for charging the phone. The product is also compatible with various iPhone models.

jteman 12″ Curved Screen Magnifier Mobile Phone

Image: jteman

Specifications This screen magnifier from jteman has a 12-inch curved HD screen and is compatible with almost all iPhone models. It allows you to adjust the magnification between three to four times. Also, it’s compatible with all smartphones in the market, regardless of the brand.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.