Every home recording studio, including a streaming setup, should have acoustic foam panels to boost audio quality and diminish any unattractive flutter.

It’s daunting to DIY your whole studio setup, especially when choosing and installing the right acoustic foam panels to meet your needs. There are thousands of options out there, all different densities, colors, quality, and more. This can raise questions about which best acoustic foam panels are the best value for your specific needs.

To make the search easier for you, we put together a list of some of the best acoustic foam panels with various benefits.

Pro Studio Acoustics – Blue/Charcoal

Image via Pro Studio

Specifications The Pro Studio Acoustics is one of the best acoustic foam panels, designed with a multicolored blue and charcoal surface. Out of the box, the foam will be uncompressed and in excellent condition for immediate installation. Also, each of the 12 panels covers up to 12 square feet, with each tile being 1 square foot of 2-inch thick premium acoustic wedge foam. Unlike other brands, it also boasts vacuumed packaging to avoid warping the foam and comes with an installation and datasheet for DIY beginners and veterans alike.

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam

Image via SoundAssured

Specifications With a wide selection of colors from Teal to Rosy Beige, the Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam ensures optimal sound absorption with an aesthetic to match your own. Also, its two-inch-thick foam can control mid to high frequencies and eliminate echoes thanks to its wedge style – comparable to eggshell foam for absolute sound deadening. Inside the package, you’ll get four 1′ square of 2″ thick acoustic foam made to cover 4 square feet.

TroyStudio Acoustic Studio Absorption Foam Panel

Image via TroyStudio

Specifications Next is the TroyStudio Acoustic Studio Absorption Foam Panel, with dense and thick open-cell foam – perfect for canceling room reverb, echo, standing wave, and general noise. While improving the sound clarity in your space, the black or grey color packs are aesthetically ideal for recording studios, home offices, or vocal booths. Also, the TroyStudio is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and stretches 12 x 12 x 2 inches from a pack of six.

DEKIRU 12 Pack Acoustic Panels Hexagon Sound Proof Padding

Image via Dekiru

Specifications Another of the best acoustic foam panels is the Dekiru Hexagon 12 Pack featuring a dynamic range of colors. With a sharp knife, the acoustic foam panels are easily detachable while installing is simple – guaranteeing no blemishes or holes in your walls. Also, the panels have a flame retardant class of B1 and boast excellent acoustic treatment for on-site sound processing. The multipurpose nature of these noise-insulation panels is perfect for downscaling unwanted sounds and making others clear.

BUBOS Art Acoustic Panels

Image via BUBOS

Specifications The BUBOS Art Acoustic Panels are wall panels for demanding acoustic treatment, capable of boosting your sound experience and recordings. Its modern design has an elegant pattern with beveled edges and has an excellent NRC rating equipped to dampen unwanted sound for superior quality. Also, it’s surprisingly easy to install by just attaching it to a wall with 3M adhesive tape or glue. If you’re not satisfied with it after a short while, though, you can get a 100% refund if the product doesn’t meet your needs.

ATS Acoustic Panel 24x48x2

Image via ATS Acoustics

Specifications At the end of our list, the ATS is a square edge acoustic panel made with Guilford of Maine fabric and has a Class A fire rating. Its handcrafted solid wood internal frame has incredible durability, colored from cream to platinum and many others. If you’re unsure how to install, there will be a hardware guide with expert instructions inside the packaging.

Finding the perfect acoustic foam panels is a challenge, but our list is sure to save you time searching for the best out there.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.