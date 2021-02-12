Teamfight Tactics OCE qualifier 2: Schedule, scores, and standings

The second of the three-day Teamfight Tactics Oceanic Regional Qualifiers hosted by Team ORDER featuring 24 of the best players is underway.
This is the first in a series of two Regional Qualifiers and runs from Feb. 12 to 14. The 16 highest-ranking players will move on to day two of the tournament to compete in the semifinals, while only eight players will advance to the final day of play.
Competitors qualified for the TFT tournament in a number of ways.
- Sixteen players from a ladder snapshot.
- Eight players from the first pre-qualifier tournament.
Points are awarded for first to eighth-place finishes after each round during all three days and accumulated to determine who advances.
- First: 101 points
- Second: 80 points
- Third: 70 points
- Fourth: 60 points
- Fifth: 40 points
- Sixth: 30 points
- Seventh: 20 points
- Eighth: 10 points
Here are the 24 TFT players who competed in the second NA Fates Qualifier tournament:
|SladeTFT
|ItchyPenitis
|Razza
|Opal
|Cho0nga
|Angora
|oubo
|Mîna
|Banter
|Donaldin0
|Biggestpecsoce
|Joyul
|Dawnglade
|Fischball
|Perfect Slumbers
|Chubby13unny
|deng123
|KR 3 Amy
|sleepykev
|Rank II TFT
|Gages
|PlebCheb
|CosmicSloths
|Penki
Four consecutive scored games were played by all contestants. Each contestant’s rank at the end of play is based on the total sum of their score from all four games.
Feb. 12 day one standings
At the end of the first day of play, just 16 of the original 24 players advanced to day two of this Oceanic TFT Fates Qualifier.
Slade TFT dominated the competition, finishing each of his four games in a top-three spot and winning two of them.
|Player
|Points
|Slade TFT
|340
|ItchyPenitis
|300
|Perfect Slumbers
|290
|sleepykev
|270
|Fischball
|260
|Dawnglade
|250
|Chubby13unny
|250
|Angora
|250
|KR 3 Amy
|230
|deng123
|210
|Biggestpecsoce
|210
|Mîna
|200
|Razza
|200
|Joyul
|200
|Opal
|190
|Donaldin0
|190
The regional qualifying event continues tomorrow, where the best 16 players will become just eight and battle it out for the all-important rankings points that will help determine which Oceanic player will represent their region at the TFT World Championship.