Teamfight Tactics OCE qualifier 2: Schedule, scores, and standings

The region's best tacticians are fighting for a spot in the World Championship.

The second of the three-day Teamfight Tactics Oceanic Regional Qualifiers hosted by Team ORDER featuring 24 of the best players is underway.

This is the first in a series of two Regional Qualifiers and runs from Feb. 12 to 14. The 16 highest-ranking players will move on to day two of the tournament to compete in the semifinals, while only eight players will advance to the final day of play.

Competitors qualified for the TFT tournament in a number of ways.

Sixteen players from a ladder snapshot.

Eight players from the first pre-qualifier tournament.

Image via @ORDER_army

Points are awarded for first to eighth-place finishes after each round during all three days and accumulated to determine who advances.

First: 101 points

Second: 80 points

Third: 70 points

Fourth: 60 points

Fifth: 40 points

Sixth: 30 points

Seventh: 20 points

Eighth: 10 points

Here are the 24 TFT players who competed in the second NA Fates Qualifier tournament:

SladeTFT ItchyPenitis Razza Opal Cho0nga Angora oubo Mîna Banter Donaldin0 Biggestpecsoce Joyul Dawnglade Fischball Perfect Slumbers Chubby13unny deng123 KR 3 Amy sleepykev Rank II TFT Gages PlebCheb CosmicSloths Penki

Four consecutive scored games were played by all contestants. Each contestant’s rank at the end of play is based on the total sum of their score from all four games.

Feb. 12 day one standings

Image via @ORDER_army

At the end of the first day of play, just 16 of the original 24 players advanced to day two of this Oceanic TFT Fates Qualifier.

Slade TFT dominated the competition, finishing each of his four games in a top-three spot and winning two of them.

Player Points Slade TFT 340 ItchyPenitis 300 Perfect Slumbers 290 sleepykev 270 Fischball 260 Dawnglade 250 Chubby13unny 250 Angora 250 KR 3 Amy 230 deng123 210 Biggestpecsoce 210 Mîna 200 Razza 200 Joyul 200 Opal 190 Donaldin0 190

The regional qualifying event continues tomorrow, where the best 16 players will become just eight and battle it out for the all-important rankings points that will help determine which Oceanic player will represent their region at the TFT World Championship.