StreamElements raises $100 million in investment funding, plans to speed up development of tools for platforms

The company wants to expand its offerings to support new platforms and different types of creators.

StreamElements is one of the leading providers in content creation and streaming engagement and monetization tools, and now, the company has raised $100 million in investment funding as it looks to accelerate development on new production, engagement, and monetization tools.

This round of funding was led by SoftBank Vision Fund Two, with additional new investments from PayPal Ventures, MoreTech, and existing investors such as State of Mind Ventures, Pitango First, and more.

StreamElements initiated its most recent round of funding with plans to develop new tools for streaming and on-demand VOD platforms, expanding its reach, and adding new talent to help further improve its platform. This comes after the platform experienced a 233 percent growth, with more than 1.1 million creators using the company’s tools between March 2020 and January 2021.

StreamElements will still work to create a digital market that helps existing creators and fans “turn their passion into a profession.” Right now, one of the company’s main goals is expanding beyond Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming, opening its various production tools and services to different types of creators, like those who broadcast on newer platforms like Trovo.

Another area of focus will be on the uploaded video space, with StreamElements wanting to provide more tools to creators who don’t necessarily stream to create their content and rather specifically work in an on-demand VOD format.