Sodapoppin is ‘annoyed’ about the fresh WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King servers

World of Warcraft Classic’s pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King goes live today, and as any true fan would know, Sodapoppin is primed and ready to sink his teeth into some more legacy WoW content.

Specifically, Soda is looking to join one of a small handful of fresh servers that Blizzard is making as a way to give players a slightly unique experience headed into Wrath.

A “fresh” server, as you might expect, is a new server with no players on it, and as a part of Blizzard’s plan for Wrath, these servers will not allow players to transfer over characters from other servers. This gives players a setting that is, at least temporarily, free from all of the gold farming and inflation that sometimes taints the game’s experience.

But while waiting for the servers to open up, Soda noted something that he finds particularly frustrating about the way that Blizzard is setting up these fresh servers for Wrath. With four servers in total going up, two will be in the European region and two will be in North America. Each will have a PvP server and a normal server.

Where the problem for Soda exists is the location of the NA PvP server—on the West Coast.

North American servers are divided into two regions, and the fresh PvE server is going to be on U.S. East, while the PvP server will be on U.S. West.

This will likely come as a shock to many because of how much more popular PvP servers are among content creators and how much more populated U.S. East servers are because of their ability to draw in players from Europe as well as America.

“I don’t understand the reasoning for that considering a lot of EU people tend to play on NA,” he said. “They do. They just do, and ping actually matters in PvP. I really want to meet the person who’s going to tell me that ping matters heavily for PvE—in Wrath of the Lich King.”

Soda likely isn’t the only person left feeling perplexed about the decision, either. Continuing to express his disapproval, he started to work himself up into a frenzy and even began yelling as he tried to process the decision that he viewed as asinine, to say the least.

“I’m just so annoyed,” Soda said. “I want to be in that meeting. I want to be in the room when they’re sitting there at Blizzard or the people that are managing the Classic shit, and they’re like, ‘where should we host the fresh Wrath of the Lich King server? West Coast.’ Who the fuck said yes? Why? It actually blows my mind… and it’s not even that big of a bother, it’s just the wrong decision. It’s so blatantly the wrong decision is why I’m so annoyed by it.”