Scores and results for the Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Elite Queue Challenge

Twitch Rivals is back with another Apex Legends Challenge. But this time, teams are facing off in the game’s Elite Queue to take their pub-stomping skills to the next level.

The tournament features 20 teams consisting of three players each for a total of 60 streamers battling for the No. 1 spot in Kings Canyon. Teams earn points by competing in Apex Legends’ Elite Queue, which features the battle royale’s top players. Only those who finish a match in the top five teams are eligible to queue up in the Elite Queue, so players will have to stay at the top of their game to maintain their eligibility for their next match.

Teams who reach the top five in the Elite Queue game will earn five points each, while winning the match tacks on an additional 10 points. At the end of the tournament, teams will earn bonus points based on the number of kills they’ve earned throughout the event.

Here are the teams and standings for the Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends Elite Queue Challenge so far.

