Riot to offer free mental health advocacy guide to content creators, streamers, and mods

Riot has put together a guide with information, resources, and best practices that can assist people to talk to others about mental health.

Riot Games has partnered with the Public Good Projects (PGP), a public health nonprofit organization in the U.S., the company announced today.

The goal of the partnership was to create a free mental health advocacy guide for content creators, streamers, and moderators in North America. The guide is available starting today to anyone who wants to understand how to support friends, viewers, or fans who may be struggling with their mental health.

“Players in North America have repeatedly told us that ‘good mental health and wellbeing’ is the social value most important to them and we agree,” Riot said.

As a company that puts player experience first, we believe Riot has a responsibility to empathize and support our players, including their mental health. — Riot Games (@riotgames) May 28, 2021

This initiative is a follow-up to Riot’s partnership with the Crisis Text Line last June, which provides free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. The Crisis Text Line’s team is available 24/7 and can help with many types of issues, including suicidal thoughts, self-harm, depression, and anxiety.

Mental health has been a heavily discussed topic, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started and many people quarantined themselves at home. Plenty of gamers have turned to their favorite content creators for mental health support over the last year.

“In this guide, users will find information, resources, and best practices from top mental health organizations aimed to help guide streamers and mods through conversations around mental health, and, if needed, how to connect their viewers to professional services,” Riot’s guide reads.

Riot will gather feedback from streamers and moderators who read the guide to identify additional resources and methods that can help support gamers’ mental health.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or Samaritans in the U.K. at 116 123.