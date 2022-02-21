Riot introduces new logo, launches press site

Riot Games has released a new press website and updated its logo today. This news comes as part of an expanded brand design system that will be implemented throughout 2022 across Riot’s departments.

Riot, founded in 2006, is updating and expanding its visuals to build “a more cohesive visual system.” In a press release, Riot explained how these changes and updates will set the company up for “success long-term.” Additionally, the company will create unique assets, including distinctive typography, that will help the gaming community recognize it more easily.

“While we made the wordmark a bit more modern, we wanted to retain the original spirit of the fist and make it clear that Riot GAMES remain at our core,” Riot said.

Furthermore, Riot is launching its new media website, which will function as a main source for the press. With pages for each of Riot and Riot Forge’s games, the new platform will incorporate all there is to know about the company, including assets, executive bios, and fact sheets for each game. To access all of the available content, you’ll need to create an account and log in, after which anyone can receive alerts when new updates have been made to the website.

It’s unclear how the community will react to these changes, but Riot said the updates don’t change its mission and purpose to be the most player-focused game company worldwide.