Pokémon type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, and resistances

With Pokémon Sword and Shield nearing its release, a whole new generation of fans will be introduced to the core RPG world to see if they have what it takes to be the very best like no one ever was.

For those unfamiliar with the series, each Pokémon has its own type that, when used against certain other Pokémon, can result in damage being increased or reduced, depending on the type of move used.

If you use a Water-type move against a Fire-type Pokémon, for example, it will result in double damage from that move. But a Grass-type move used against a Fire-type Pokémon will see the damage halved.

Image via Reddit.com/user/Tsimmz

This might lead to some Pokémon taking quadruple damage from a move if both of their typings are weak to it. A Ground/Rock-type Pokémon, for example, takes four-times damage from a Water-type attack.

To help you better understand typings, resistances, and more in Pokémon, check out the type chart created by Reddit user Tsimmz.