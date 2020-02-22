Ninja’s Twitter account has been hacked

Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ Twitter account was hacked today.

The first hacked tweet came at 11:45am CT today and several other tweets have since gone live. The tweets tell fans to follow a since suspended account and call out Tfue, another popular Fortnite streamer. Other tweets mention popular drama channel KEEMSTAR and contain inappropriate language.

The last legitimate tweet from Ninja came at 9:57pm CT last night. He described a fun stream with streamer NickMercs and how he loves the latest season of the battle royale.

Tfue has acknowledged the tweets by using the #TfuevsNinja hashtag.

Ninja’s other accounts do not seem to be hacked and fans are waiting for him to get his account back.

Update 2/22/2020 1:45pm CT: Ninja posted a short video on his Twitter account mocking the hacker’s posts and confirming he has regained control over the account. The hacker’s posts have since been deleted.