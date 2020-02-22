Login
2 hours ago Fortnite

Ninja’s Twitter account has been hacked

The Fortnite streamer will likely get his account back soon.

ninja image
Image via Red Bull

Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ Twitter account was hacked today.

The first hacked tweet came at 11:45am CT today and several other tweets have since gone live. The tweets tell fans to follow a since suspended account and call out Tfue, another popular Fortnite streamer. Other tweets mention popular drama channel KEEMSTAR and contain inappropriate language.

The last legitimate tweet from Ninja came at 9:57pm CT last night. He described a fun stream with streamer NickMercs and how he loves the latest season of the battle royale.

Tfue has acknowledged the tweets by using the #TfuevsNinja hashtag.

Ninja’s other accounts do not seem to be hacked and fans are waiting for him to get his account back.

Update 2/22/2020 1:45pm CT: Ninja posted a short video on his Twitter account mocking the hacker’s posts and confirming he has regained control over the account. The hacker’s posts have since been deleted.