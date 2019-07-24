MTG basics: Dual-color pairings

The five colors in Magic: The Gathering all have specific design flavor and implementations. But most decks aren’t a single color and usually come in pairs. Each pair is named after a fictional guild on the in-game plane of Ravnica.

Here are the 10 dual-color pairs and everything you need to know about them.

Azorius (White-Blue)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Azorius decks are all about planning and controlling the flow of the game. Sometimes that plan is straightforward, like using M20‘s Empyrean Eagle to get an advantage in the skies. But most often the plan is to set up for late-game dominance using card advantage. Iconic cards like Supreme Verdict and Sphinx’s Revelation have teamed up in the past to do just that.

Orzhov (White-Black)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Optimizing and abusing a system is the ultimate goal of any Orzhov deck. This might mean having the cleanest removal spell, Vindicate, but it also includes messing with combat math and life totals using cards like Ethereal Absolution and Cruel Celebrant. Think about just making completely unfair rules, like Athreos, God of Passage.

Boros (White-Red)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Boros is the most war-like of the color pairs, focusing on cheap and aggressive creatures and spells that push for an early victory. First come cheap creatures with powerful abilities, like Boros Reckoner or Figure of Destiny. Then shut the door with powerful finishers or go all-in on one final attack with spells like Chance for Glory.

Selesnya (White-Green)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Selesnya decks care the most about creatures. That might mean making the biggest creatures or the most creatures, or just make all your creatures much, much bigger. You can even use a creature that makes creatures that get stronger based on the number of creatures you have.

Dimir (Blue-Black)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The plan for Dimir decks is to slowly, maybe almost invisibly, make the game impossible for its opponents to win. Small, evasive creatures like Baleful Strix and Shadowmage Infiltrator generate slight card advantages that build up over time. Then, steal your opponent’s best creature with Thief of Sanity, or bring yours back from the dead with Concoct.

Izzet (Blue-Red)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Casting spells is the name of the game for Izzet decks. Efficient, versatile cards like Electrolyze set the stage for big payoffs. Either go infinite with combo enablers like Thousand Year Storm or just blow up your opponent with powerful finishers like Explosion.

Simic (Blue-Green)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Simic cares most about creatures that change or creatures that change other creatures. Flexible and adaptable, Simic creatures can often do things that creatures don’t normally do, like draw cards or counterspells. Creatures like Prime Speaker Vannifar double down on this theme, literally turning creatures into completely different ones with a wave of their… ooze fin.

Rakdos (Black-Red)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

If you’re into mayhem, Rakdos is the color pair for you. These decks are all-in on killing creatures and doing damage, and likely having fun along the way. Flexible removal spells like Bedevil keep opponents tilted while war leaders like Olivia Voldaren and Judith, the Scourge Diva lead the way to victory.

Golgari (Black-Green)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Graveyard shenanigans are Golgari’s specialty. Generate card advantage by messing with dead things using cards like Deathrite Shaman or Grim Flayer. Then, couple some of the most powerful removal in the game with creatures that are super-charged by filling up graveyards.

Gruul (Red-Green)

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Gruul gets aggressive with big, angry creatures. Deal damage with beasts like Dragonlord Atarka, make your own personal army with Huntmaster of the Fells, or just straight-up cause the apocalypse. Whatever you plan on doing, make it big.