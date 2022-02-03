Misfits adds HyperX as headset, microphone provider for influencers, Florida Mutineers

The deal does not include the org's LCS or OWL teams.

Misfits has added HyperX as an official partner that will provide players and influencers with headsets and microphones, the organization announced today.

Financial terms and the length of the deal were not disclosed, but it will only extend to Misfits’ content creators and its Call of Duty League team, the Florida Mutineers. The deal will not include sponsorship of the organization’s LCS, Rocket League, or Overwatch League teams.

As a part of the deal, HyperX will be included in Mutineers’ content and social media efforts. The brand will also have a patch on the team’s jerseys. In addition, HyperX will play a role in Misfits’ inclusion initiatives, one of which is Women of MGG.

HyperX joins a plethora of partners for Misfits, including Intel, Zaxby’s, Asus Republic of Gamers, Ellesse, Avermedia, XS Energy & Sports Nutrition, AVI-SPL, Primeview, Scuf, Kioxia, Respawn, and Gift of Life Marrow Registry.

Meanwhile, HyperX has an extensive list of endorsers, including Cloud9, Team Liquid, Virtus Pro, Panda, Dignitas, the Atlanta Reign, and Vici Gaming, among others. The brand also sponsors an abundance of influencers like Pokimane, NBA star Gordon Hayward, NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, YouTube streamer Valkyrae, and many more.