Mastercard introduces “Thank the Fans” campaign for 2020 League of Legends World Championship finals

Mastercard intends to “thank the fans” of League of Legends with a series of “digital priceless experiences” featuring pro players, streamers, and on-air talent to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Worlds, the company announced today.

In addition to a broadcast spot debuting in English and Mandarin and the digital priceless experiences, which range from workshops to meet-and-greets, Mastercard’s “Thank the Fans” campaign includes a special capsule collection created in partnership with Riot Games and gaming lifestyle brand CLOAK.

“When Mastercard delivers experiences that people are passionate about, we see unequivocal joy and excitement among our consumers, and the passion League of Legends esports fans have for the game is undeniable,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer. “I’m excited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the esport by thanking the fans, players, and shoutcasters by curating once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. This sport brings people of different backgrounds and ages from around the world together through a common interest—and that is priceless.”

The campaign’s digital priceless experiences will begin launching on Priceless.com on Oct. 31 at 5am CT. New experiences will be unveiled hourly for 10 hours and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. These “once-in-a-lifetime opportunities” will feature top streamers and shoutcasters, such as a Worlds recap with G2 Esports head coach GrabbZ and a shoutcaster workshop with Ender and Excoundrel.

Mastercard is simultaneously releasing a capsule collection on Priceless.com designed in partnership with Riot and CLOAK. The capsule includes a signature cloak, long-sleeve T-shirt, duffel bag, and puzzle—and the collection’s design was inspired by the overall League esports 10th anniversary “Take Over” campaign. Each item will be sold for $10 to commemorate the occasion.



For the first 10 hours, Mastercard will also distribute a limited amount of 1,380 RP bundles per hour on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Thanks to the support of Mastercard and their Priceless platform, we’ve been able to elevate the game and competitions for fans around the world,” said Naz Aletaha, head of global esports partnerships and business development at Riot. “The power of partnerships, like the one we have with Mastercard, allows us to expand our reach and enhance the connection with our community.”

Mastercard became the first global sponsor of League esports in a multi-year partnership with Riot announced in 2018.

