JBL adds TeePee, SypherPK, and Sinatraa as endorsers

Headset maker JBL has taken a step toward growing its presence in esports today by adding a few endorsers who represent different aspects of the gaming industry.

With Call of Duty streamer TeePee, battle royale gamer SypherPK, and former Overwatch League MVP Sinatraa, JBL is branching out from its recent sponsorship of the esports organization 100 Thieves to include a few specific players.

There’s no word of how JBL intends on using the three gamers as endorsers other than to say that they’re partnered for “upcoming streams and competitions.”

While it seems clear that might include the gamers exclusively using JBL equipment, there are no details regarding how JBL might use the gamers in branding efforts on mediums like social media.

The length of these individual deals and financial terms were not disclosed in the company’s press release.

Prior to these gamers teaming up with JBL, SypherPK was streaming with a Sennheiser HD 700 headset, TeePee was using the Turtle Beach Elite Pro, and Sinatraa had the Sennheiser GSP 600.

While Sinatraa recently left the Overwatch League to join the Sentinels VALORANT roster, the relatively young organization does not yet have any sort of audio or peripheral sponsor, making it possible for Sinatraa to find one of his own.

At time of writing, both TeePee and SypherPK are streaming with titles that advertise their new sponsorships and new chat commands that give viewers more information about JBL. Each streamer also has a small JBL Quantum image among their displayed panels below the streams’ “about” descriptions.