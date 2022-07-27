How to get better connection and FPS in Apex Legends on PC

Written in partnership with ExitLag

Apex Legends is one of the most fun multiplayer first-person shooter experiences out there. But many players have issues with the game stemming from optimization. From low and inconsistent frames-per-second (FPS) to connectivity problems, it can be difficult to enjoy Apex to its fullest. That’s where ExitLag comes in.

What is ExitLag?

ExitLag is a proprietary technology that helps to ensure stable connections between your PC and the games you are playing. It uses a real-time optimization system that takes advantage of sophisticated algorithms to find the best pathway to send data to the server and back. This process helps to combat common issues such as high ping and game jittering. With a more optimal connection route, you will find you have less packet loss and less overall lag while playing.

How does ExitLag help Apex Legends gameplay?

We’ve all had those moments in Apex Legends that make you question why you play the game. Issues like being shot while behind cover, hearing bullet-hit sounds but getting no damage, and other annoyances. ExitLag optimizes the route which your data, or packets, takes to the Apex server and back.

Now, getting behind cover in the middle of a fight will place your hitbox in safety much sooner. Quickly closing a door behind you will no longer cause bullets to seemingly phase through solid matter to waste your Shield Cells. Similarly, your bullets will also travel towards your enemies closer to the time when you actually fired them. No longer will you no-reg your first Wingman shot or the start of an R-301 spray.

Apex Legends is also known for its iffy optimization. Certain parts of maps can cause lag and FPS issues, such as areas with water or wildlife. Being in the center of a Gibraltar ultimate while getting pulled in by a Horizon Black Hole and rocketed by Valkyrie won’t help your case either. ExitLag has features, such as FPS Boost, that are designed to increase and stabilize your frames even in the harshest conditions.

How can I get ExitLag?

ExitLag is providing users with a three-day trial at no extra charge and no credit card required on sign up. Check out the Free Trial page on ExitLag’s website to get started. Your lag-free gaming experience is just around the corner.

To download the ExitLag software: