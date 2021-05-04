How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Go

Swirlix, the Cotton Candy Pokémon, has finally arrived in the world of Pokémon Go alongside a plethora of Fairy-type activities.

This Kalos-native Pokémon joins others with the Luminous Legends X event that started on May 4, marking the debut of the legendary Pokémon, Xerneas. First introduced in Pokémon X, it’s said that Swirlix uses white threads that resemble cotton candy to entangle its opponents in battle.

Alongside Swirlix debuts its evolved form, Slurpuff, the Meringue Pokémon. In the mainline Pokémon titles, the only way to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff is by trading it to another player holding the Whipped Dream item. In Pokémon Go, however, this item does not exist. Therefore, another method is required to evolve Swirlix.

Swirlix’s appetite is the key to this Pokémon’s evolution. First, it must be your Buddy Pokémon, which can be changed by clicking on the Buddy icon in the bottom left corner of your screen and scrolling to the bottom. Then, you have to feed Swirlix 25 treats, regardless of their type, while viewing it in the play menu. Once these factors are completed, the option for Swirlix to evolve into Slurpuff will become available—as long as you have 50 Swirlix Candies.

Players can now encounter Swirlix and attain its evolved form, Slurpuff, in Pokémon Go with the Luminous Legends X event, which will end on May 17. Throughout this period, the Cotton Candy Pokémon will appear in increased amounts and they’ll continue to be wild encounters after the event concludes.