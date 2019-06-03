Ground Zero sign Out of Order before RLCS Season 7 Finals

Ground Zero Gaming have signed Australian Rocket League team Out of Order, after their RLOM Season 7 run saw the unsigned roster cement a spot at RLCS finals. They will be supporting the team to travel to RLCS in Newark, as well as Dreamhack Valencia later in the team.



Players Tom “Julz” Jullienne, Chris “Siki” Magee and Alex “Decka” Decka left their old organization, Order, in March of this year. Around the same time, Ground Zero disbanded their old Rocket League roster, who finished sixth in RLOC Season 6. Siki has previously played for Ground Zero in the Gfinity Elite Series.



On a statement on the Ground Zero Facebook page, team captain Julz said that he is “keen to continue this journey with [his teammates] and the Ground Zero family, further developing as a team and achieving our goals.”



Out of Order finished second in RLOM Season 7, taking down ICON 4-3 in the lower bracket before being reverse swept by Renegades in the final.



The RLCS Season 7 Finals starts on June 21.

