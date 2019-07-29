Final 8 teams for Rainbow Six Masters at Melbourne Esports Open confirmed

The top eight teams for the Rainbow Six Masters at Melbourne Esports Open have been confirmed after a long online qualifier.

Pro League teams Fnatic, Orgless, Fury, Mindfreak, Oddity, and Sinister will be joined by ACME Association and Rhythm at Margaret Court Arena on Aug. 31 to fight for a share of $50,000.

Orgless and Fnatic both qualified for the event at the top of their groups, reflective of their respective form in the Rainbow Six ANZ Pro League. ACME Association were a surprising high-seed, taking home second in Group A with a 3-1 record behind Orgless, while Pro League team Oddity Esports scraped in over Team Cryptik on the final day.

The eight teams will play in a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket at the Melbourne Esports Open, with action spanning over both days of the event. The winning team will take home $20,000, while every team is guaranteed to earn at least $2,000 for attending the Six Masters.

The Rainbow Six Masters was started in 2018 as a four-team invitational, with Athletico, Dark Sided, Fnatic, and Japanese squad Nora-Rengo coming over to PAX Australia in October. Fnatic took home the title in a thrilling 2-1 series and will be looking to defend their crown at MEO next month.