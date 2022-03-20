Epic Games, Microsoft to donate Fortnite proceeds to humanitarian relief funds for Ukraine

Epic Games will donate all Fortnite proceedings between March 20 to April 3 to humanitarian relief organizations acting in Ukraine, the company announced today. Microsoft will also join the effort, donating net proceeds from Fortnite content sold in the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Epic and Microsoft will send any real money microtransactions made in Fortnite within these two weeks to humanitarian relief organizations directly helping the people of Ukraine. The organizations will be providing emergency aid, “including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter.” Though the website only lists four organizations at the time of writing, Epic said it will add more organizations to the list throughout the campaign.

Moreover, Epic is “not waiting for the actual funds to come in from their platform and payment partners,” according to the blog post. Instead, when the transactions are reported, the company will send them to the organizations right away.

Fortnite transactions in items like V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs will all be included in the humanitarian relief funds. However, any purchases made through V-bucks in the game will not be counted towards this cause unless purchased with real money during the two weeks.

Support-a-Creator codes won’t be affected by the policy, and Epic will fund these payments. However, if creators want to donate their earnings, Epic suggests partnering up with a specific organization of their choice.