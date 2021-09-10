Epic Games asks Apple to restore Fortnite on iOS after Korean law passes | Dot Esports

The new law allows developers to offer their own payment options for in-app purchases.

Epic Games publicly announced it has requested Apple to restore its Fortnite developer account so it may release Fortnite once again in South Korea following the passing of a recent law that prevents Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment systems for in-app purchases.

The post shared from Fortnite’s social media accounts claims that when restored, Fortnite will offer both Epic Payment and Apple Payment options for users. The two companies had a dispute over the payment method, which led to Fortnite’s developer account being banned from the App Store in August 2020.

Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 9, 2021

With its tweet, it seems Epic is attempting to put pressure on Apple to make a move in accordance with this new Korean law. With the game currently not available on the App Store, however, even the law seemingly can’t guarantee its restoration.

The ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple began in August 2020 when Epic allegedly breached the App Store’s policy of allowing players to purchase in-game items straight from Epic rather than through the App Store, which would see Apple take a cut. Fortnite was subsequently removed from the App Store and is yet to return while the legal battle has continued on.

If Apple were to reinstate Fortnite in Korea as requested by Epic and function in accordance with this law, it wouldn’t necessarily mean other regions around the world would see the game reinstated. Apple has yet to make any statement regarding Epic’s request.