EGLX 2020 is live—here’s the stream schedule

One of the biggest gaming expos is back and fully digital.

This article proudly brought to you by Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo (EGLX) is one of Canada’s largest video game events, and EGLX 2020 is bringing gamers together for four days of world premieres, unique performances, and thrilling competitions streamed live to Twitch.

With multiple different events like the Rising Stars reality competition, tournaments, and gameshows, EGLX 2020 has something for everyone to enjoy during its live programming blocks.

The event began on Nov. 10, but if you missed any content you want to enjoy, you can watch the VODs on Twitch and YouTube or see the highlights of what happened on the official EGLX Twitter, along with links to all of the hosts. Everything at EGLX is leading up to the finals of the Rising Stars competition on Nov. 13, where Luminosity Gaming’s top judge Félix “xQc” Lengyel and the panel will name gaming’s next superstar.

XQc will also be hosting an Among Us invitational celebrity tournament, which will feature one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more.

If you plan on tuning into the event, here is the full schedule for EGLX 2020, broken down for each day.

Nov. 11

Escapist Magazine Game Showcase: 12:30pm CT

Special Announcement: 1:30pm CT

Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast: 3:30pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 4:30pm CT

FextraLife: 4:45pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 5:45pm CT

Gamers Got Talent: 6pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 7:30pm CT

Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2: 8pm CT

Nov. 12

EGLX Host Desk Live:10:30am CT

Pocket Gamer Launchpad: 11am CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 1pm CT

Fortnite Tournament: 1:30pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 3:30pm CT

Fextralife: 4pm CT

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”: 5pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 6pm CT

The Dating Game: 7pm CT

Nov. 14

EGLX Host Desk Live: 10:30am CT

Pocket Gamer Launchpad: 11am CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 1pm CT

Dedreviil: 1:30pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 2:30pm CT

The Sims Resource Live: 3pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 4pm CT

xQc Among Us Tournament: 4:30pm CT

EGLX Host Desk Live: 7:30pm CT

Rising Stars Finale: 8pm CT

ZHU Afterparty: 10pm CT

You can watch all of these events live or as VODs on the official Luminosity Gaming Twitch channel.