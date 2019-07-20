Cyclops qualify for Raleigh Major, winning APAC qualifier

Japanese team Cyclops Athlete Gaming have qualified for the Rainbow Six Raleigh Major after taking out the APAC Qualifier. They will join countrymen Nora-Rengo at the 16-team tournament which starts in August.

Cyclops came up against an in-form Aerowolf in the semi-final, and were taken to the edge on both Kafe and Coastline. Both maps went into overtime with Cyclops managing to gain the upper-hand in both occasions over the Singaporean veterans.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter After an incredible series and an overtime finish 🇯🇵@CYCLOPS_OSAKA secure the 2-0 against 🇸🇬@AerowolfProTeam! 🔥 #RaleighMajor https://t.co/H2ya3uTrnL

Orgless looked on fire in their victory over Korea’s Cloud 9 though. Tien “EmoRin” Lam dropped 30 kills across the series as they won Bank 8-7 and Kafe 7-5. They also broke their LAN curse, finally picking up a series win at an APAC LAN after many close calls.

Orgless continued this form into the grand final, picking up Cyclops’ map pick of Coastline. Kyle “Diesel” Renton was crucial on the team’s defense, staving off Cyclops’ pushes and starving their utility as they took the map 7-4.

However, Cyclops traded Orgless’ map pick of Bank after a solid 5-1 half on defense. Sho “BlackRay” Hasegawa came up with a brilliant Maestro denial on round four, while Hideki “Gatorada” Nishida’s constant roams kept Orgless on their toes.

No Title No Description

This continued aggression from Cyclops carried over onto Villa in the tie-breaker. Rushing in with Shohma “Shokei” Shiotsuka’s Montagne on their attacks and playing a heavy-roam defense, they surrounded Orgless from all angles. As they got the plants down, Orgless couldn’t retake sites around the Montagne, and after a lack-lustre attack half, Orgless eventually fell down.

It is the first major LAN event for Cyclops Athlete Gaming, who picked up Gatorada and Takuma “SuzuC” Nakajima from Sengoku Gaming just a few weeks ago. Japan as a sub-region of APAC has grown from strength to strength recently off the back of Nora Rengo’s success, and are starting to dominate wider APAC LANs.

The Raleigh Major starts on August 12.