Close call: Sykkuno stops Doublelift badmouthing League during Worlds co-stream

Sykkuno is one of the biggest livestreamers on YouTube and the only English-speaking broadcaster allowed by Riot Games to co-stream the League of Legends World Championship Finals. And during his official broadcast last night, the streamer saved his guest star Doublelift from criticizing League, nearly repeating the same mistake twice.

An uproar occurred in the League community earlier this week when it was revealed YouTube livestreamer Sykkuno would be the only English speaker allowed to officially co-stream the World Championship Finals on Nov. 5.

Many questioned why other streamers that have dedicated their entire streams to the Riot title weren’t chosen.

During Sykkuno’s broadcast of Worlds last night, viewers got to see exactly why the 31-year-old was picked for the job. In between games one and two of the Worlds Finals, while trying to fill the time, Doublelift asked Sykkuno if he ever gets the desire to “hardcore grind” League, to which he said it depends on whether he’s winning a lot of games or losing them. He added it’s “less than super-fun” if he’s losing.

In response to this, Doublelift began to describe League with less-than-ideal words, but luckily, Sykkuno came to his aid before he could make a devastating mistake.

“Man, I don’t blame you, though, ’cause League is such a, it’s such a disgusting…” Doublelift said.

“Great game and I love playing it because we’re at Worlds,” Sykkuno quickly interjected, before Doublelift could finish his sentence.

The hilarious interaction finished with Doublelift sarcastically stating: “That’s what I was gonna say. You took the words right out of my mouth.”

Sykkuno’s official co-stream of the League World Championship Finals, joined by guest star Doublelift, continued for another four hours without a hitch thanks to the YouTube streamer’s quick thinking.