Call of Duty partners up with Totino’s Pizza Rolls for Black Ops Cold War double XP and more

Mom made pizza rolls! And double XP!

Image via Activision

Gamers and snacking has been a tried and true marriage since the dawn of time. And Call of Duty knows it.

That’s why the long-running FPS franchise is teaming up with Totino’s Pizza Rolls for a special promotion to unlock in-game content in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Screengrab via Totino’s

Running from now until April 1, 2021, specially-marked bags of Totino’s snacks will come with codes for double XP, an Operator skin, and a calling card.

There’s some retailer-exclusive loot, too. Totino’s bags at Kroger will come with an animated emblem upon the first purchase of an 80-count bag, while Wal-Mart customers will have a code on their receipt for a “mega XP boost.”

This is the second year in a row that Totino’s has been a partner for the launch of a CoD title following the promotion for 2019’s Modern Warfare. For full information on the partnership, you can check out Totino’s website.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on Nov. 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.