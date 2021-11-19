Black Friday gaming headsets deals

If there is a family member on the shopping list who loves to play games, they’ll need all of the essentials to make the most out of their gaming setup. A keyboard and mouse are crucial in getting a gaming setup operational, but a high-quality gaming headset can take things to another level.

To help get started with holiday shopping, here is a list of gaming headsets that are ideal for competitive gamers and casual fans alike.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Specifications This durable headset from Logitech G is wireless and has an advanced Pro-G 50-millimeter driver that provides clear and precise audio, which can help gain a competitive edge. The headset is also comfortable. It has soft memory foam earpads that make streaming for long hours comfortable. It’s also console-compatible.

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones

Image by Sony via Amazon

Specifications The Sony WH-XB910N is a dual noise-canceling headset that is built for comfort and longevity. These headphones are wireless and charge in minutes. They also have Alexa voice control if someone in the home wants to merge their gaming system with their Amazon ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Image by Samsung via Amazon

Specifications While they’re not quite a headset, Samsung earbuds work just as well. These earbuds include Bluetooth and a wireless charging case. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus can last for up to 11 hours of music listening on a single charge. The earbuds can also isolate the user from distraction, or they can activate Ambient Aware2 to turn on their surroundings.

SENNHEISER HD 599 Open Back Headphone

Image by Sennheiser via Amazon

Specifications Sennheiser built this headset for durability and comfort. The headset has an over-the-ear, open-back design. The earpads are padded with velour that is comfortable for long streams and listening to music.

JBL Quantum 100

Image by JBL via Amazon

Specifications JBL is known for its high-quality sound. These gaming headsets can be used for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Mac or PC. They are wired yet comfortable. The earpads contain memory foam covered with PU leather. The JBL Quantum 100 is affordable and perfect for long streams and listening to music.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications This Corsair headset uses an immersive 7.1 surround sound that can be used not only for gaming but for listening to music. The earpads contain memory foam for added comfort, which makes long streams for gamers comfortable. Compatible with PCs, PS4, and PS5.

Apple AirPods Pro

Image by Apple via Amazon

Specifications Apple’s AirPods Pros are not exactly for gaming, but they are ideal for listening to anything from podcasts to competitive gaming. These AirPods are noise-canceling as well as sweat and water-resistant. They are also easy to set up with other Apple devices.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Image by HyperX via Amazon

Specifications This HyperX headset is not only affordable but is also compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and more. The Cloud Alpha is wired, features a noise-canceling microphone, and comfortable earpads.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.