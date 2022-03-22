Best rechargeable battery station for Xbox Series X

Having to buy new AA batteries for your Xbox Series X controller every time it dies can be irritating. So, you would probably want to go in for some rechargeable batteries. And for those, you’ll need a rechargeable battery station.

Here’s a list of rechargeable battery stations for Xbox Series X that are especially cool.

Razer universal quick charging stand for Xbox Series X|S

Image: Razer

The Razer stand powers up your Xbox Series X controller in under three hours, allowing you to get back into action quickly.

The stand also comes with a magnetic contact system that enables continuous charging by holding your controllers in place. Also, you would never have to worry about overheating or short-circuiting because the battery station has an efficient overcharge protection feature.

Why we recommend

Ergonomic design

Magnetic Contact System

Overcharge protection feature

PowerA dual charging station for Xbox

Image: PowerA

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the PowerA dual charging station, and for good reason. Apart from the fact that the station can fire up two controllers at once, it also ships with two bonus 1100mAh rechargeable batteries.

The battery station also has an ergonomic design that makes assembling it very easy.

Why we recommend

Includes a bonus package: two 1100mAh rechargeable batteries

Color change LED indicator

Officially Licensed for Xbox series X|S

Smatree controller battery compatible for Xbox Series X|S

Image: Smatree

The Smatree Controller Xbox Series X|S Battery is both a rechargeable battery and a rechargeable battery station.

The product comes with a 2000mAh battery pack as well as a hard-working mini battery charger. Together, the battery and the charger can provide up to 48 hours of controller uptime. That amounts to a never-ending gaming experience.

Why we recommend

2000mAh batteries

Dual charging capabilities

over-charge protection

HyperX ChargePlay Duo

Image: HyperX

Combining dual charging features with supplementary battery doors, the HyperX ChargePlay Duo is a truly fascinating Xbox Series X battery station.

It has stable docking that holds your controllers agilely and securely. It also has LED indicators that display charging progress.

Users will also appreciate the two 1400mAh rechargeable batteries that come with the charger.

Why we recommend

Supplementary battery doors

Two 1400mAh rechargeable batteries

Officially Xbox Licensed

Rechargeable battery packs for Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S

Image: YAEYE

This rechargeable battery pack for Xbox is an artfully designed “power panel” that can charge up to four batteries at once. Plus, it provides a decent 15 hours’ worth of power in one charge.

Gamers will also love the complementary 1200mAh battery pack and the built-in over-charge protection system that prevents controller over-heating and short-circuiting.

Why we recommend

Can charge four batteries simultaneously

1200mAh rechargeable batteries

Over-charge protection system

Vertical cooling stand compatible with Xbox Series X

Image: YUANHOT

If the term “all-in-one” gets you giddy, then this stand will enthuse you. This battery station comes with an innovative, all-in-one design that not only provides a charging place, but also a storage post.

Essentially, it allows you to re-juice your controllers, while nimbly storing your headset and game CDs – all in one place. You’ll also get two bonus 1400mAh batteries.

Why we recommend

All-in-one design

Built-in cooling system

Saving space design

These are six of our favorite rechargeable battery stations for Xbox Series X. Allowing you to play for hours without interruption, these are perfect for players that enjoy wireless controllers.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.