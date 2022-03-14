The Oculus Quest 2 has been creating quite a buzz and with the increasing number of VR gamers coming out, the headset’s demand keeps on increasing.

But while the Quest 2 is much more portable than previous headsets, you can’t just carry it around in a regular backpack. Any bumps, spills or scratches, particularly on the internal-facing lenses, could be a disaster for your VR experience.

So to prevent damage without compromising portability, here’s some of the best Oculus Quest 2 cases.

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case

Specifications Your premium Oculus Quest 2 set needs an equal premium carrying case. This standalone offering from Oculus offers total protection for your headset, power cable, power adapter, and controllers. The soft moulds inside provide a snug fit for all your Quest items. There’s additional space for the Elite Strap but it won’t fit extra batteries. With a rich texture, the case looks as premium as it is portable.

CASEMATIX Hard Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest

Specifications If you like sturdy, durable cases, then the CASEMATIX case is perfect for your specific needs. The case can accommodate Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets. You can fit in the headset, charger, power adapter, and controllers comfortably inside the case. The exterior is hard, crush-proof and the interior is soft to protect your VR set from dust and scratches. The locks keep your VR safe and they’re easy to use. You can carry the case easily with its sturdy handle.

SARLAR Hard Chest Shoulder Backpack for Oculus Quest 2

Specifications If briefcases aren’t your style, we’ve got a backpack for you. This chest shoulder bag from SARLAR is compact and has multiple pockets for all the accessories. You can fit in your VR set along with storage cards. On top of that, this case can hold the cable coil in a separate compartment. Through a USB port, you can keep charging your device even when the bag is zipped close. With waterproof material, your Oculus Quest 2 is safe from spills, crashes, and drops.

Linkstyle Hard Travel Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2

Specifications Linkstyle’s Oculus Quest 2 case claims to be more spacious than other cases. You can fit in your Oculus Quest 2 with all its accessories including the Elite Strap. Each item has its own place in the carry case making it organized and practical. The insides are lined with soft material to prevent scratching. Meanwhile, the hard exterior safeguards your VR from dust, water, drops, and bumps.

KISLANE Soft Carrying Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2

Specifications KISLANE’s Oculus Quest 2 carry case is medium-sized but can hold all your accessories with ease. The inside of the case has two compartments where you place your headset and controllers. On the other side, you can zip in the power adapter. There are elastic loops inside that hold your device securely. The case is foldable, meaning you can fold it when not in use – it’s perfect for travelers. Please note that the case doesn’t have additional space for Elite Strap.

Enjovdery Compatible with Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case

Specifications Enjovdery’s Oculus Quest 2 case is crafted with high-quality, waterproof PU. The insides are lined with soft protective material that prevents scratching. You can fit in your headset along with the Elite Strap and the controllers go in their dedicated compartment. For smaller accessories, there’s a small drawstring bag. The cable ribbon keeps your cables coiled. For the lens, there’s a protective pad. The case feels light to carry around so it’s perfect for commuters that enjoy the case’s structure.

