As a cultural phenomenon, League of Legends has collectible figures, books about its lore, hand-painted statues, official gaming gear, and other cool merch fans will enjoy. We’ve curated some of these products to find the best League of Legends deals.
Whether you want to complete your collection or show off your League of Legends passion in style, you can do it with some of these League merch.
Riot Games’ League of Legends Figures and statues
Specifications
League of Legends has more than 150 champions, most of which can take form in our reality thanks to detailed statues and smaller figures.
Why We Recommend
- Collectible
- Special editions
- Some are low-cost
League of Legends and TFT plushies
Specifications
The League of Legends Funko Mystery Mini Figures contains a random champion from the game. Some possible collectible figures are Gnar, Twisted Fate, and Lux.
Why We Recommend
- Special Editions
- Collectible
- Provides emotional support after a bad ranked game
League of Legends apparel
Specifications
League fans can purchase various kinds of apparel on the official Riot Games merch store, including Special Editions jackets from the World Championship collection and slippers shaped like a minion’s head.
Why We Recommend
- Special Editions
- Collectible
- Cool designs
Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Specifications
The Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an official piece of League of Legends KDA gaming gear. It has a detachable Micro-USB cable, RGB lighting, and durable GX Brown tactile switches.
Why We Recommend
- Detachable Micro-USB
- RGB lighting
- GX Brown tactile switches
Logitech G502 HERO K/DA
Specifications
The Logitech G502 HERO 25K is another piece of official League of Legends K/DA gaming gear. It is a high-performance gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, onboard memory, and an adjustable weight system.
Why We Recommend
- 11 programmable buttons
- Adjustable weight system
- High-performance
Logitech G840 K/DA XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad
Specifications
Logitech G840 K/DA XL Mouse Pad has moderate surface friction to allow the user a balance of speed and control.
Why We Recommend
- Moderate surface friction
- Rubber base that keeps it in place
- Large
League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra book
Specifications
League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra takes you on a journey through realms like Ionia, Noxus, and Shurima. There are hundreds of illustrations, including completely new artwork. Learn more about the plot, heroes, politics, technologies, and culture in the many regions of Runeterra.
Why We Recommend
- Hundreds of illustrations
- Insights into the heroes
- Original narratives
League of Legends Comics
Specifications
Explore the lore and settings of some League of Legends champions through exciting narratives with quality artwork.
Why We Recommend
- Artwork is outstanding
- A page turner
- Insights into the champions
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide a small compensation to Dot Esports.