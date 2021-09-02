Best Labor Day deals for gaming

Labor Day sales are an excellent opportunity to find some serious savings on gaming products. There will be plenty of sales taking place online that can help you save a significant amount of money when heading into the Fall. If you’re in the market for new gaming gear these Labor Day gaming deals make this the season to take the leap and find what you’ve wanted at a bargain. See our recommendations below.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020

Specifications
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a GeForce RTX 2080, and a 4K display.
Why We Recommend
  • 4K Display 
  • Intel Core i7
  • GeForce RTX 2080
Today’s Best Deals
12% Off Today on Amazon
Save $700 on Best Buy
See on New Egg

Razer Huntsman Mini Mercury Edition 60 Percent Optical

Specifications
The Huntsman Mini Mercury Edition is a gaming keyboard with high-quality Razer Optical switches. Its detachable USB-C cable and compact, ergonomic design make it ideal for on-the-go gamers and an excellent choice for smaller dorm desks.
Why We Recommend
  • Portable
  • Ergonomic design
  • Optical switches
Today’s Best Deals
17% Off Today on Amazon
$20 Off on Buy Buy

MSI GF75246 Thin

Specifications
The GF75246 Thin features an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 17.3 inches screen.
Why We Recommend
  • 16GB RAM DDR4
  • Intel Core i7
  • GeForce RTX 2060
Today’s Best Deals
20% Off Today on Amazon
See on Gamespot

Surface Laptop Go

Specifications
The Surface Laptop Go has a 12.4-inch touchscreen, weighs 2.45 pounds, and a full-size keyboard. Its battery lasts up to 13 hours, and its built-in HD camera will ensure a clear picture in any online call.
Why We Recommend
  • HD camera
  • Intel Core i5
  • Lightweight design
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon
See on Best Buy
See on Microsoft

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset

Specifications
The Turtle Beach Recon 200 has 40-millimeter drivers, variable mic monitoring, and a flip-up microphone. It can be used on Xbox, mobile devices, or PC due to its 3.5-millimeter jack.
Why We Recommend
  • Micro USB charging cable
  • 40-millimeter drivers
  • Synthetic leather-wrapped memory foam cushions
Today’s Best Deals
$10 Off Today on Amazon
Save $10 on Best Buy
See on New Egg

MSI Optix MAG322CQR

Specifications
The MSI Optix MAG322CQR WQHD monitor offers brilliant color and image clarity in a curved screen that has a one-millisecond response time and 144Hz refresh rate.
Why We Recommend
  • One-millisecond response time
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Curved
Today’s Best Deals
12% off on Amazon
See on Gamestop

Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset

Specifications
The Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset has 50-millimeter Hi-Res drivers that provide higher quality sounds. It comes with a noise-canceling microphone and is compatible with the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
Why We Recommend
  • High-quality audio
  • Noise-canceling microphone
  • Compatible with PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One
Today’s Best Deals
26% off on Amazon
See on Best Buy
See on New Egg

If you’re a gamer and were planning on purchasing gaming hardware, we hope our Labor Day gaming deals list helped. Happy Labor Day!