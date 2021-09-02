Best Labor Day deals for gaming

Labor Day deals for those who love to game.

Labor Day sales are an excellent opportunity to find some serious savings on gaming products. There will be plenty of sales taking place online that can help you save a significant amount of money when heading into the Fall. If you’re in the market for new gaming gear these Labor Day gaming deals make this the season to take the leap and find what you’ve wanted at a bargain. See our recommendations below.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a GeForce RTX 2080, and a 4K display.

Image by Razer via GameStop

Specifications The Huntsman Mini Mercury Edition is a gaming keyboard with high-quality Razer Optical switches. Its detachable USB-C cable and compact, ergonomic design make it ideal for on-the-go gamers and an excellent choice for smaller dorm desks.

Image by MSI

Specifications The GF75246 Thin features an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 17.3 inches screen.

Image by Microsoft

Specifications The Surface Laptop Go has a 12.4-inch touchscreen, weighs 2.45 pounds, and a full-size keyboard. Its battery lasts up to 13 hours, and its built-in HD camera will ensure a clear picture in any online call.

Image by Turtle Beach

Specifications The Turtle Beach Recon 200 has 40-millimeter drivers, variable mic monitoring, and a flip-up microphone. It can be used on Xbox, mobile devices, or PC due to its 3.5-millimeter jack.

Image by MSI

Specifications The MSI Optix MAG322CQR WQHD monitor offers brilliant color and image clarity in a curved screen that has a one-millisecond response time and 144Hz refresh rate.

Image by Alienware

Specifications The Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset has 50-millimeter Hi-Res drivers that provide higher quality sounds. It comes with a noise-canceling microphone and is compatible with the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

If you’re a gamer and were planning on purchasing gaming hardware, we hope our Labor Day gaming deals list helped. Happy Labor Day!