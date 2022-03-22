Buying a new mechanical keyboard can be costly. On the other hand, the existing keyboard may work well, and there is no reason to buy a new one. But in this situation, purchasing a set of keycaps is the best way to refresh your keyboard and give it a fresh appearance. The cost of buying keycaps is far less than buying a new keyboard.

We’ve got a list of the best keycap sets for gaming to help you affordably embellish your keyboard. These caps are compatible with a wide range of keyboards.

DROP + MiTo GMK Laser custom mechanical keyboard keycap set

Image: DROP

Specifications This pack of keycaps from DROP includes 120 keys for your mechanical keyboard complete with a QWERTY layout. The caps are made of ABS plastic which promises durability. Also, it is available in four different styles, and customers are free to choose their favorite colors. The keycaps are compatible with Cherry MX-style switches and clones.

Akko Neon 157-Key – cherry profile

Image: Akko

Specifications These Akko Neon keycaps are one of the best choices for gamers, thanks to their build quality and compatibility with various keyboards. There are 157 double-shot keycaps in the box made of PBT plastic material and offer great durability. For the size, customers can choose between Cherry and ASA profiles. This means the Akko Neon keycaps can fit a variety of mechanical keyboards. Also, five options for colors help you to match the keycaps with the decoration of your workplace. Every color has its own number of buttons.

SteelSeries PRISMCAPS – Double Shot Pudding-style keycaps

Image: SteelSeries

Specifications The SteelSeries PRISMCAPS keycaps can add a rainbow of colors to your keyboard, making it shine with RGB lighting. First, you can order the caps in black and white colors. Even better, the price is quite affordable for such a quality product. There are 104 keys in the box, and those are made of PBT plastic to combine durability with beauty. The SteelSeries PRISMCAPS keycaps are compatible with a wide range of MX stem mechanical keyboards.

HyperX Pudding keycaps

Image: HyperX

Specifications This keycap set from well-known brand HyperX can meet professional gamers’ needs to the best. The HyperX Pudding keycaps set is compatible with the company’s mechanical keyboards and also many other similar products in the market. You can find 104 standard keys in the box that their intersection with RGB lighting gives a special effect to your keyboard and game environment. Despite the sleek appearance and PBT material, the price is affordable and won’t break the bank.

Razer Doubleshot PBT keycap

Image: Razer

Specifications The last item in our list is a set of keycaps from Razer, a respected name in the gaming industry. The Razer Doubleshot PBT keycap is designed for top-tier gamers and offers 104 keys in the box for your keyboard. Customers can order the pack in four different colors. Also, three sizes are available that make the caps fit many keyboards available in the market. Being oil-resistant, using PBT material, and compatibility with most keyboards are other main characteristics of Razer keycaps.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.