best iphone se 3 cases in 2022

Nearly every gadget enthusiast is gushing about the new iPhone SE 3 – and with good reason. You get a powerful A15 Bionic chip embedded into a compact 5-something-inch phone. It’s a premium 2017-ish design but with the latest 1OS 15.4.

In any case, you need a tough case for your sleek new iPhone. Preferably, a silicone rubbery case that would prevent the phone from slipping from your palms.

While you’re hunting for that perfect case to shield your phone and flaunt your unique taste, you should see if the case is:

Made from soft, rubbery “anti-slip” silicone

Precisely cut, it shouldn’t obstruct buttons, cameras, or ports

Easy to clean, usually a damp wipe is enough

To make things easier for you and save some time, we rounded up the best iPhone SE 3 cases available right now on the internet.

ORNARTO iPhone SE 3 case

Image via ORNARTO

Specifications ORNARTO’s case is crafted from liquid silicone which lends the case a smooth, lush, soft feel and a premium look. The case is anti-dust and shields your device with two layers of reinforced toughness. Your new iPhone SE 3 will be a perfect fit as the soft case has precise cuts. The rubbery case is easy to clean – just wipe it with a damp cloth and you’re good to go. You can choose from 13 bright color options to flaunt your new phone in bold style.

Apple silicone case

Image via Apple

Specifications Of course, Apple’s cases are a bit pricey but they’re often more premium looking. They’re also crafted to last long and shield your device against scratches and drops. As the case is built for SE phones, it’d fit your SE 3 snugly. It curves around every button without looking bulky or heavy. On the inside, the case is lined with microfibre for extra protection. You get to choose from seven creamy pastel colors like Pink Chalk and Abyss Blue.

Spigen Thin Fit designed for iPhone SE 2022

Image via Spigen

Specifications Spigen’s phone cases are known for their durability, and this one’s no exception. The thin-fit case has a premium matte finish that is scratch-resistant. It’s lightweight and sleek so it won’t add bulk to your phone, meaning it can fit in most pockets, purses, and more. The case sports open buttons which can be easily accessed. You can easily put the case on and take it off without any aggressive pulling. You can pick from four colors – Black, Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, and Satin Silver.

Speck Products CandyShell Grip

Image via Speck

Specifications If you don’t like plain cases, then you should check out Speck’s CandyShell Grip. The cases feature raised rubber ridges for a better grip. And they look attractive with contrasting color combinations. But that’s not all. This funky case gives your iPhone military-grade protection from drops and nasty accidents. For screen protection, the case has raised bezels. Speck’s cases are available in seven fresh color combinations and it’s a slim-fit for your new iPhone.

Spigen Neo Hybrid designed for iPhone SE 2022

Image via Spigen

Specifications If you like textured cases, the Spigen has some premium-looking ones for you. Spigen Neo Hybrid cases are crafted from high-quality plastic and polycarbonate. The polycarbonate parts are textured with a tasteful herringbone pattern and framed by heavy-duty plastic, making it anti-slip. Your phone is shielded against drops and shocks. The case is very slim and fits into your pockets without adding bulk. You can pick from seven rich color combinations.

Nineasy for iPhone SE 2022

Image via Nineasy

Specifications Nineasy’s case is crafted from soft TPU and hard PC. One glance at the case and you know it’s sturdy, durable, and long-lasting. Your phone gets military-grade shock protection and scratch resistance. The surface doesn’t attract fingerprints either. The case has a ring holder on the back that can rotate 360-degree and doubles up as a kickstand. It also has a metal plate that sticks to the magnetic car mount. Note that it doesn’t support wireless charging – you’ll have to remove the case for that.

ESR clear silicone case

Image via ESR

Specifications In case you’re looking for a no-nonsense clear case for your new iPhone, then ESR’s case might be a good pick. The clear case is crafted from high-quality silicone. It’s thin, transparent, and lightweight so your phone won’t look bulky. The precise cutouts ensure that you get easy access to all the buttons and ports. With flexible polymer and air corners, your phone is safeguarded against drops and shocks.

SURPHY silicone case

Image via SURPHY

Specifications If you like soft silicone cases with solid, matte color, then you should check out SURPHY’s cases. The premium cases have been crafted from liquid silicone that is smooth to touch, but is totally anti-slip. The matte surface doesn’t attract fingerprints and can be easily cleaned. The insides of the case are lined with microfibre to prevent scratching. You get to choose from 12 rich, matte shades that include the likes of Teal Blue, Sky Blue, and more.

Before buying a case for new iPhone SE 3, make sure that the case is meant for your phone. Usually, the product descriptions mention the phone models that fit into the case. Have a look at it and get the right case.

