The gaming monitor market is crowded with quality choices, but there are also quite a few lemons masquerading as high-end gaming monitors. If you’re on the hunt for a gaming monitor for the first time, it pays to begin your research with a trusted brand.

Gigabyte is a respected name in gaming and esports, providing high-quality, high-performance products and monitors to gamers and competitive teams like G2 Esports and Beastcoast. With this experience and an established pedigree going back as far as 1986, the brand offers gaming monitor options for any gaming need including 4K, 2K, 1080p, and console gaming. Each model features-specs geared specifically toward, making their respective use cases shine.

Let’s get to it. Here are the best Gigabyte monitors for your gaming needs.

Best monitor for console gaming

Image via Gigabyte

Gaming on next-generation consoles creates an immersive experience no matter the display, but some products go above and beyond to cater to the console market and its new next-gen features. This is where the 47.53-inch AORUS FO48U comes into play.

With its large, 4K UHD OLED display, the AORUS FO48U offers television-like immersion that doesn’t sacrifice speed. The AORUS FO84U is capable of refresh rates up to 120Hz, making it ideal for fast-paced competitive gaming as well as narrative-driven experiences.

HDMI 2.1 allows gamers to get the most out of their next-gen consoles. Pairing the Variable Refresh Rate capabilities of the AORUS FO48U with the Xbox Series X/S’ VRR support and the PlayStation 5’s upcoming VRR support, the next-gen experience is elevated to its full potential.

Best monitors for 4K gaming

Image via Gigabyte

Featuring a 31.5-inch IPS panel that is the perfect in-between for console and PC gaming, the M32U provides a vivid but color-accurate picture in resolutions up to 4K. To dial in your gaming experience even further, Gigabyte provides HDR400 support and multiple picture settings to dial in your gaming or movie-watching experience.

Similar to the AORUS FO48U, the M32U doesn’t sacrifice speed to pay for graphical fidelity. Instead, the M32U boasts a 144Hz refresh rate that lends itself to esports titles on PC like VALORANT and Rainbow Six Siege. Thanks to HDMI 2.1, the M32U can provide refresh rates of up to 120Hz on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in FHD and UHD, while also providing the same rate on Xbox at QHD.

The M32U also supports FreeSync Premium Pro, AMD’s VRR tech. Having VRR can assist in making gameplay smoother by eliminating visual artifacts and is always a welcome addition to any gaming monitor. Now that next-gen gaming consoles also support VRR, there’s even more value to be had with the M32U.

Image via Gigabyte

For those looking for a truly immersive 4K experience, the M32UC provides just that, thanks to its curved panel. While the shape is certainly different from its sibling, the M32U, much of its specs remain the same. Players still get the same 31.5-inch IPS panel but gain a more focused experience that surrounds via a 1500R curve.

Just like the M32U, the M32UC features HDR400 and other color modes to help users dial in their preferred settings. This is useful both in and out of the game for movie watching or other types of media.

Looking at notable connections, the M32UC also shares an HDMI 2.1 connection that can help make the most out of 4K console gaming at up to 120Hz. Combining the refresh rate with VRR and Auto Low Latency Mode, the M32UC is a key ingredient in the recipe for high-end gaming.

Best monitor for 2K gaming

Image via Gigabyte

While 4K may be the talk of the town, not everyone can afford a GPU that can keep up with the demands of rendering 4K gameplay. The M27Q X is an ideal middle ground for those looking for the fastest speeds to stay in step with their monitor’s resolution. Thanks to a 240Hz IPS panel, the M27Q X achieves both speed and fidelity in a seamless swoop.

Featuring 10-bit color and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, the M27Q X carries more than its weight in color accuracy and vibrance. From gaming to movie watching, the color provided by the M27Q X provides a fluid and natural experience.

Although there is no HDMI 2.1 to make the most of next-gen consoles, the Displayport 1.4 connection enables the wickedly fast 240Hz refresh rate. Thanks to DisplayPort High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3), no frame is left on the table, with the M27Q X providing the player with the most up-to-date information.

Image via Gigabyte

For those looking for immersion similar to the M32UC but with a faster refresh rate, the G27QC A offers the same depth of engrossment as its 4K cousin. Thanks to the 2K QHD curved panel and 165Hz refresh rate, the G27QC A stays on top of the competition by providing a fine balance of speed to graphical fidelity.

To support the demanding refresh rate, the G27QC A also ships with Adaptive-Sync technology that, like the other VRR options on the list, helps eliminate screen tearing, choppiness, and other visual artifacts that can hinder gameplay. As a bonus, the monitor also features HDR support, which can enhance colors and bring them out in vivid detail.

Best monitor for 1080p gaming

Image via Gigabyte

A more traditional gaming monitor, the G24F is optimal for gaming in 1080p. This monitor features a 23.8-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. While other items on this list tend to favor resolution a bit more than speed, the G24F makes speed the priority. While other monitors also have speedy refresh rates, gaming in 1080p is often seen as the competitive standard.

The G24F features the smallest display on the list at 23.8 inches, which is by design. Bigger doesn’t always mean better and that much is true in the case of monitor size. For those working with limited desk space, many of the larger options on this list won’t provide the optimal experience. Running a slightly smaller monitor like the G24F ensures an ideal viewing area relative to the size and distance of the display.

While it may sound like the odd man out, the G24F also comes packed with HDR support like the other monitors listed above. Likewise, it also features Gigabyte’s large suite of tactical gaming-grade features that emulate the AORUS spirit. These AORUS-inherited features include Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer, dashboard, and GameAssist. On top of these tactical features, the G24F also includes the standard Eyesafe and Flicker-Free technology for additional comfort.