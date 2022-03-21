Sound is a big part of the gaming experience, enhancing the sensation of exploring a new world or allowing you to hear a nearby enemy. Buying a quality gaming headset brings you that sound experience.

But for keeping your headset safe and organizing the stuff on the desk, you’ll need a gaming headset hook. Some hooks even go beyond by providing features like additional USB ports.

We’ve provided a list of the best gaming headset hooks to help you choose the best possible product at a competitive price range.

COZOO under desk headset holder mount with charging station

Image: COZOO

Specifications The COZOO holder will provide you with more than a hook for the headset. It has three USB charging ports that allow you to charge three devices simultaneously. An additional hook for hanging your smartwatch or any other device is available, making it a bit customizable. The holder is placed under the desk and won’t occupy any space on the surface. The company also promises a 90-day money-back guarantee and a 24-month warranty.

Lamicall headphone stand and hanger

Image: Lamicall

Specifications This classic headphone stand from Lamicall serves its purpose while being sleek and discreet. The stand has a minimal design and should be installed at the edges or beneath the desk or cupboard. It is made of silicone and leather to add durability. Also, the Lamicall headphone stand provides 360-degree rotation that makes it easy to access the gadget from different positions. It also comes with a cable organizer to keep your desk clutter-free.

Audio-Technica AT-HPH300 headphone hanger accessory

Image: Audio-Technica

Specifications The Audio-Technica headphone hanger has an adjustable clamp that allows you to hang it on various surfaces or even install it under the desk. Also, with a 360-degree rotation, you can grab your headset quickly. For protecting the headset against possible scratches, a soft leatherette pad is available. The hanger can hold headphones weighing up to 1 kg (2.2 lb).

Yocice headphone stand hanger

Image: Yocice

Specifications Minimalist headphone stands have their own fans and are great for modern desk arrangements. This hanger from Yocice comes with a minimal and sleek design and has a soft silicone pad for holding the headset. This hook is made of aluminum, promising durability. The company claims it can hold headphones weighing up to 4.5 kg (10 pounds).

HORUMP headphone stand with chargers

Image: HORUMP

Specifications This is another under-desk stand that offers great features. The HORUMP headphone stand has five USB charging ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices without hassle. Also, each port has a bright LED light to confirm the device is powered when plugged in. One of the ports even provides quick charging. There is an additional stand for hanging a smartwatch or any similar device.

Lamicall adhesive hook holder for headphones

Image: Lamicall

Specifications This sticky headset hanger from Lamicall has a sleek and minimalistic design while offering a magnetic opening and closing mechanism. It’s simple and effective. You can install it over or under desks and cupboards to save space. The maximum weight it can hold is 500g.

