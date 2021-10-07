Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start scouring the internet to find the most creative and fun costumes to wear during this fashion-fun holiday. And what better way to show your love of video games than by dressing up as your favorite gaming character, game, or peripheral? It’s Halloween, so be the gaming character you love instead of controlling it! It’s not every day that we receive compliments for walking around dressed as a Mortal Kombat ninja, a Final Fantasy boss, or a fan-favorite controller.

Whether you’re looking to embody that epic boss battle or just dress as something fun and interesting, these gaming costumes are sure to be a hit among gamers everywhere.

Fortnite Fishstick Pirate Costume

Image by Spirit Halloween Store via Amazon

If you’re trying to turn heads at your next costume party, go with a Fortnite-themed Halloween costume. The Fortnite Fishstick Pirate Costume comes with all that you need. It’s fun, whimsical, and it looks exactly like the in-game version of the skin.

Fortnite Peely Costume

Image by Spirit Halloween Store via Amazon

People who do not know the game will think you are just some regular banana, and that’s always fun. But those who play the game will definitely appreciate it, especially if you Floss while wearing it.

Sub-Zero Halloween Costume Mortal Kombat

Image by Spirit Halloween Store via Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a Mortal Kombat costume. The Sub-Zero character appears in many editions of Mortal Kombat and is one of the most iconic fighting game characters of all time. A Mortal Kombat ninja is always cool whether it’s Halloween or not.

Minecraft Costume Zombie Pigman Outfit

Image by The Disguise Store via Amazon



If your kid wants to walk around with a square-shaped mask, then this costume is the play. Minecraft Zombie Pigman is an amusing costume to wear around other Minecraft fans who have braved The Nether.

Animal Crossing Classic Costume

Image by The Disguise Store via Amazon

This simple costume is a quick and elegant solution for a Halloween costume for kids who don’t like wearing complicated outfits. Turnip economy not included.

Joyful Controller (Red) Halloween Costume

Image by Hauntlook Store via Amazon

If you want a fun, light-hearted group costume to wear with your family or friends, this is a convenient choice. It’s easy to wear, recognizable, and will let everybody know that you and your friends are at the party together.

Adult Leon Kennedy Cosplay Costume Halloween Full Set

Image by Paniclub via Amazon

Is your dream to be suddenly involved in a biological terrorism incident where you have to fight zombies and mutations to get out of an infested, nearly condemned city? Then, you will need Leon’s Racoon City Police Department costume from Resident Evil 2 to survive the night.

Among Us Official Toikido- Yume Inflatable Cosplay Costume Crewmate

Image by Among Us Store via Amazon

Specifications With how popular Among Us has become, there is no way people won’t recognize it. But you can always try to refresh their memories by acting sus.

Bloodhound Costume from Apex Legends

Image by Among Us Store via Amazon

This children’s costume is meant not to be a nightmare for parents. The outfit has printed details, and the mask is one-sided. Simple to change kids in and out of, which can be helpful when the day is over.

Video game costumes are great for starting conversations, especially while wearing outfits from popular franchises like Mortal Kombat, Among Us, and Fortnite. If you or your child are a gamer looking for a gaming costume that will be memorable, we hope this list provides inspiration to find the right gaming costume for you.

Please have fun and stay safe this Halloween.